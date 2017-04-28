Alright, I’m in control a little bit more. Now that the trade of joy has been completed, let’s look at four players that can fit the Bills. Because of the trade down, and the history I’ve outlined regarding how other McDermott teams have drafted, I think they might look in spots folks don’t expect. For visual aides I’ve attached a few highlights, but don’t let that be the end-all be-all of your evaluation of these young men!

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Yup. With Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus, I think DT still could still be in play at 27. Scouts have complained about McDowell’s motor, particularly when you look at the scouting report done by ex-NFL lineman Stephen White said this:

Anyway, Malik McDowell is going to kick some ass in the NFL and you can beleee dat! Some may laugh at my comment about picking McDowell over Thomas today, but don’t be surprised if three years from now McDowell is the more productive player. Regardless of when he is drafted, you can expect McDowell to be ready to play from day one and to keep getting better the more he plays.

Yeah, I’d like that.

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Ramczyk is a player I think is decent, but I try to listen to my elders. Gil Brandt, the father of the scouting combine as it stands today, mentioned while I was driving home that historically, players drafted that transferred up while they were in college do far better than their counterparts that transferred to a lower level of competition. He’s a Wisconsin lineman, which is only topped in my love by Stanford linemen, so putting him at right tackle and securing (finally) the entirety of your line, with backup Groy poised to potentially replace Incognito or Wood in 2018 is a good bit of business.

Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

Yeah. I know, I’m not too keen on it myself. But, Peppers fits the profile of a moveable “tweener” that McDermott can use at linebacker, safety or nickel. In Buffalo he’d be baby Micah, while Hyde would do the heavy lifting until Peppers proved otherwise, ala Shaq Thompson in 2015.

David Njoku, TE, Miami

Should O.J. Howard not fall to 27, the Bills could get 80-85% of what they wanted out of Howard via the Hurricanes tight end. While my Panthers had quite the time stopping this athletic dynamo and that gave me fits – as a Bill it would be awesome to see him do the same to their opponents.

So there are my fantastic four. Where do you fall on these players? Is there someone I missed? Let us know!