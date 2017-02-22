Life is full of many changes, just in my life I’ve been through two divorces, lived in three countries, I’ve treated patients from Los Angeles to Afghanistan. It seems like the only constant in my life has been my family and my love for the Sabres and Bills. No matter how far I am from home, they’re always with me, for better or worse. Typically it’s for the worse, but hey there’s always next year. In my lifetime I’ve seen the internet grow into the greatest way to stay in touch. Anybody with a phone can access the entirety of documented knowledge, and instantly pass that on to others.

So like any red, white, blue and gold blooded American, I use that tool to read the comments on Facebook pages. Where everybody, including myself likes to act as if we would manage the team better. So let’s dive into the best and worst Facebook comments of the week.

Wear some gloves, because these takes are sure to be too hot to handle.

On Mario Williams and Goalie Persnicketiness

“resign mario williams now that the jerks left town. doesnt hurt to have too much depth especially the bills getting injured more then any other team”

Yes, let’s go ahead and sign an aging defensive end, coming off the worst two seasons of his career. Sign the guy who averaged a tackle a game while Suh and Wake were getting all the attention. Last time I saw the Bills sign such an over the hill great, he got the key to the city. The only advantage I can see with this signing would be him returning to a 4-3. (Checks Vance Joseph’s defense) Scratch that…

“Don’t mess with our goalie, unless you have the puck on your tape! You’re sure to shoot it past him. A home loss to Vancouver?!?! Time to hope for Nolan Patrick.”

So we have the Jarl of the crease who is second in the league in shots faced with 1,305 putting up a respectable .926 save percentage. Compare that to the .926 of Braden Holtby who has faced 150 less shots and it’s obvious that he’s been left out to hang like someone who just gone through a blood eagle. (No, the viking references won’t stop) Even strength he’s even better at a .934, which is looking up at only Matt Murray, Holtby, and Dubnyk when it comes to goalies who have played at least 20 games. Let’s just ignore the shootout though…

Re: Trading Evander Kane

“Will listen to anything that doesn’t include 15, 90, 23, 21, & 55. Example a trade to LA for Dustin Brown & 1st round pick and 2nd round pick is something I would entertain. Not saying I would take that deal, but would def listen to it!”

2007 called, they want their potential trade back… Wait, you’re trying to pry a first and a second rounder out of Lombardi without Eich, ROR, Sam, Okposo, or Risto involved? Are you only planning on having those five players play a full 60? You do realize that Dean builds through the draft right? He doesn’t just shit away 1st round picks for let’s just say Ennis and Bogo… You don’t get two rings like that, unless you coach the Pats and somehow find every diamond in the rough every draft…

For the record, every time I’ve written about Kane he’s scored… So that’s exactly one goal that can be attributed to me.

GRETZKY! I’M COMING FOR YA!

There’s also nothing shady about organizing an orgy on Instagram, right Shady?

Well sports fans, that’ll wrap up my first column here at Buffalo Wins, feel free to direct all hate to BufSabres5188 on Playstation 4!