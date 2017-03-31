On the heels of what most would consider the most successful baseball season in a long time (mainly due to the Cubs winning the World Series, and in dramatic fashion no less), we are less than a week away from the beginning of the 2017 season. Since I’m the old guy at Buffalo Wins, it seems the baseball preview is left to me. Let’s have a look at how I think things will shake out.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

Red Sox- Boston is probably the most complete team in the American League. Most had them as the favorites in the AL once the post season started last year. They probably have the best OF, and they are all still very young. Mookie Betts is an MVP candidate once again and will lead the offense. The big offensive question for them is will we get first or second half Bogaerts. Their top 2 is as good as anyone in baseball with Sale and Porcello. If David Price can pitch well, this team will coast to the best record in the AL.

Blue Jays- Losing Edwin will hurt this offense no doubt, but their signings do allow them some flexibility, as they needed a LH bat. I think this team could be sneaky good and if they can squeak into the post season will be a team nobody wants to play because of their starting pitching. Sanchez is a Cy Young candidate, Stroman looks great in the WBC, and Estrada, Happ, and Liriano are as good a 3, 4, and 5 as you will find.

Yankees- This team will be much improved. They have 2 great young bats in Sanchez and Bird, and their bullpen, led by Chapman and Betances will continue to be lights out. It’s their starting pitching that gives me pause. IF (big if) Tanaka is back, they will have a true #1. However, when CC Sabathia is your number 3 starter, I don’t think that’s enough to get you to the playoffs.

Orioles- Orioles fans will likely never get over the fact that the best pitcher in baseball last year, Nate Britton, never pitched in their wild card loss. This team has some pop and can score runs, led by Jones, Machado, Davis, and Trumbo. However, they have nothing to stop opposing teams other than Britton. They may lead the league in runs and still have a negative differential.