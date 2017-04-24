We’re almost there people! We are 3…Tres…THREE days away from the start of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since we’re so close to the event, Michael and I decide to reprise our alterna-mock, with Michael taking the evens, including the Bills picks at 10 and 44, and my taking the odds – as well as pick 75 for Buffalo. Read, react and enjoy!

Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M – For all the talk of the Browns perhaps moving away from the Texas A&M end and instead drafting a QB first overall, the Browns go chalk.

San Francisco 49ers – Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford– If not the 49ers, than maybe the Bengals or Panthers. I think the 49ers may want out of this pick, and I still think the Redskins should dangle Cousins for it.

Chicago Bears – Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State – After missing out on Stephon Gilmore and adding Prince Amukamara to the fold, adding a dynamic cover guy like Lattimore gives John Fox a solid secondary going into a must-win season.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama– A shoulder injury as crept up lately on him that many say will drop him out of the top 10, but to me he is a top 10 player in this draft and it will be difficult for teams to pass on him.

Tennessee Titans (from L.A.) – Malik Hooker, Safety, Ohio State – The Titans already have their quarterback; now they can surround him on both sides of the ball with quality. Hooker is a playmaker that would allow Marcus Mariota the freedom borne of a quality defense.

New York Jets – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech– Every year there is a stunner in the top 10. Mahomes will be it and will be the first QB taken.

Los Angeles Chargers – O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama – Howard is a gift that keeps giving. As Rivers’ career winds down, the more the Chargers brass need to surround him with superlative talent to ensure his twilight can be as successful as possible.

Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford– The most versatile offensive player in this draft. RB, Slot WR, and Returner. The Panthers would love to match him in the backfield with Cameron Newton.

Cincinnati Bengals – Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee – A defensive end that can fit right into the Bengals’ rotation year one that can hold up against the run as well as he rushes the passer.

Buffalo Bills – Jamal Adams, Safety, LSU– I believe all of this QB talk is just that, Talk. The Bills need players, well, let me re-phrase that, the Bills need IMPACT players NOW. They can’t afford to take a QB like Mitchell Trubisky who has only 13 career college starts and will be sitting behind Tyrod for a year or maybe two. The Bills need to take the best player or in this case the best defensive player available. One who can come in start, and be an immediate contributor on the first day. Ideally the Bills trade down here get another 2nd round pick and then, and only then, would I be alright with them taking a QB. But, if staying at 10 is what they chose to do, then taking the BPA is the only option.

New Orleans Saints – Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – The Saints have always had great offenses; now it’s time to (re?) build the defense and make it competitive in the NFC South.

Cleveland Browns – Corey Davis, WR, Central Michigan – With Terrelle Pryor gone and the complete uncertainty of Josh Gordon I think the Browns pass on QB here and get another WR to pair with Corey Coleman. The Corey’s, Davis and Coleman, will help the QB of the future already on the roster, Cody Kessler. Hue Jackson loves Kessler, and in 8 starts Kessler completed 65% of his passes. Cody, Corey, and Corey would be a nice building block on offense for the Browns.

Arizona Cardinals – Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – Bruce Arians loves QBs that take risks – and giving him Watson to sit behind Palmer allows him to coach up a moldable QB that has “winner” written all over him.

Philadelphia Eagles – Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State– I can’t get over this: 3 of the starting secondary players at Ohio State will be picked in the top 15. Maybe even Top 10. Remarkable.

Indianapolis Colts – Kevin King, CB, Washington – With his experience as corner and safety in the Huskies defense, King can be outstanding at either for the Colts.

Baltimore Ravens – Mike Williams, WR, Clemson– I’m just not as high on him as I am on Corey Davis. I think Davis is the best WR in the class, but Williams will get plenty of deep ball chances with Flacco.

Washington – Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt – A rangy linebacker to add to the second level for Washington, as they seek to stabilize after losing both OC and DC.

Tennessee Titans – John Ross, WR, Washington– A sleeper pick for the Bills at 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Obi Melifonwu, DB/S, UConn – A versatile hybrid defender that can slot wherever the Bucs need him down-to-down.

Denver Broncos – Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky– Broncos need help on the interior of the OL. Lamp should be an immediate starter for whomever drafts him.

Detroit Lions – Charles Harris, DE, Mizzou – Teaming up Harris with Ezekiel Ansah would give Detroit bookend edge rushers that would hopefully lower the propensity for shootouts.

Miami Dolphins, Haason Reddick, Edge, LB, Temple – This would be the absolute steal of the 1st round if he fell this far. Reddick is as good of a prospect as it gets.

New York Giants – Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah – Yes, he’s a bit overaged, but Bolles’ movement ability would allow him to thrive at either tackle spot, keeping Eli Manning upright in 2017.

Oakland Raiders – Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State – Raiders need some depth on the defensive line and McDowell, who stood out at State, should provide depth and impact as a rookie.

Houston Texans – Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC – Texans get their man and Bill O’Brien has another QB he can “almost hit it off” with.

Seattle Seahawks – Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama– Seahawks get help at the tackle position

Kansas City Chiefs – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan – Chiefs add a Swiss-army player to play across the Kansas City defense.

Dallas Cowboys – Takkarist McKinley, Edge/DE, UCLA– Cowboys open the regular season AGAIN vs the Giants. That’s four out of the last five seasons. Is that a record?

Green Bay Packers – TJ Watt, Wisconsin – The Packers’ experience with a one year ascending player like Clay Matthews gives them the confidence in selecting Watt the Younger.

Pittsburgh Steelers – DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame – I don’t see Landry Jones as the Big Ben replacement, and with Roethilisberger hinting at retirement I think Kizer makes a lot of sense. He could sit for a year or two, get coached up a bit and step in and compete in 2019 training camp when Ben is gone. Yes, I think 2018 will be Ben’s last season.

Atlanta Falcons – Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan – The Falcons are Seahawks east. Giving them a pass rusher that can go outside and inside will continue that quest.

New Orleans Saints – Adoree Jackson, CB, USC– It’s not secret the Saints are desperate for corner’s. I think they make a strong play for Malcolm Butler and add another this draft.

Round 2;

Buffalo Bills – Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina – With the Bills passing on WR with the 10th pick, they nab a player who could be gone at the bottom of round 1. His old WR coach is on the Bills staff, and I think the Bills find their number two WR here.

Round 3;