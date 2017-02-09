As I write this, I feel just like a 6 year old kid writing to Santa; just hoping that Terry and Kim Claus bring me nice presents for the NFL Christmas.

I remember that, before the Pegula regime, wishing for a big name FA was a bad joke and that’s the way I grew up. Terrell Owens and Mario Williams signings were the best that happened the whole year (in teams that sucked even more than this). Nowadays, even though we know that retaining and attracting good FAs is possible thanks to the Owners’ deep pockets, we don’t know WHICH THE PLAN IS. Of course, if the Bills decide to “rebuild” (a.k.a. blow the team up), let’s all throw this article to the trash can.

Here is my quick wish list for the Free Agency.

Please, do NOT “rebuild” (at least in the ‘Billsy’ way)

I still fail to understand what the heck does a rebuild mean in the NFL. Maybe it’s just because English is not my native language, who knows. All these “rebuild” success stories (e.g. Raiders, Broncos, Seahawks), and how those GMs had great plans, are just BS to me. Cleveland has been rebuilding for the last 2 decades (feels like), Raiders were a joke up until two years ago and the Bills rebuilds every two years… How is that possible?

There are two ways of thinking: The Billsy way and the smart way. With the Billsy way (the one we preach every two years), you get rid of good players in exchange of 4th rounders (hi Marshawn and Lee!), build through the draft and get good enough free agents… and just when you have a *very* talented roster, you focus on the missing piece: the QB. If you’re the Bills, that cornerstone, of course, is JP Losman or EJ Manuel.

One of the few successful stories of this process? Denver: they built a very talented roster and found a ‘good enough’ QB. The problem? That it is NOT sustainable. Having an *elite* defense for 16 years is not as easy as retaining your franchise QB.

With the smart way, you focus your efforts on finding your QB every single year. Until you accomplish that mission (i.e. until you find your long term solution), you keep attracting, retaining and drafting talent. Once you find your QB, you can blow up the whole roster and build to the draft. Is it a coincidence that the worst franchises of the NFL stopped being a joke when they found their QB? Were the Raiders and Seahawks reborn because their genius roster management? Come on!

So please, don’t blow the roster up. Just keep looking for a QB and while you find it, keep your talent.

Don’t invest your QB future in Cardale or this draft. Keep Tyrod. Or get Romo.

Look, I’ve already said here that the way to go is keeping Tyrod as a bridge until you find one long term QB. I’ve also said that it is not a good plan going empty QB into the draft. However, I do get it if the Bills consider Tyrod as “too pricy” for what he is.

I’d be ok with them getting Romo at a reasonable price. What’s a reasonable price? It’s all a matter of market, but bear in mind that Carlson Palmer went to Arizona for a 6th round. Anything higher than a 3rd would be a bad deal. Why? Romo is very talented, but he got hurt with arguably the best OL in the league, so he can be very fragile. Also, if you are bringing Romo, you’d have to fix your Right Tackle position. Henderson is a long shot right now. Hey, what about converting Robert Woods to RT? He’s the best tackler of the team!

Wide Receiver

I don’t have much problem with the Bills being a run-heavy offense. As Sal Capaccio has said, maybe swimming against the flow (in a passing league) can be effective and Shady, Richie, Eric and Glenn are beasts in the running game. I think, however, that they need a another wide receiver. I like Bob Woods, but chances are that he’s a goner since I’m under the impression that the Bills don’t appreciate him as much as other teams might. Regardless, we need another person aside from him and Sammy. Ignoring some of the big names (like Jeffrey or even Desean Jackson), I was a big fan of Terrelle Pryor this season. Somehow, he managed to have a 1,000 yard season with a zillion different QBs and in a team that wasn’t really trying. It reminds me a bit of Stevie in that regard and deep in our hearts we all love Stevie.

Safety

Even though this is supposed to be a deep safety class, and Doug Whaley doesn’t value the position as much (hi Jairus!), even if Aaron Williams decides to keep playing (please don’t!), the Bills could still get some quality safety in the Market. I’m tired of hearing that Duke Williams is taking big steps and that Jonathan Meeks is good.

Dear Bills, do you want to blow something up? Blow the safety position up!

Aside from Eric Berry, Tony Jefferson (Cardinals) or a Barry Church (Dallas) could be money under McDermott. I like Jefferson, and with a 3rd rounder as a rookie safety + Corey Graham, that position should be covered.

Again… none of my requests will be valid if the front office decides to “rebuild”, so let’s hope that Santa Claus has some sympathy for us this year. I’m tired of getting coal over the Christmas tree every 2 years.