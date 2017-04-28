As the hours tick tock away to the beginning of Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft, I figured it’d be a good time to reset from Day 1 – as well as thinking about Day 2 possibilities.

First, five names to know going into your 2017 college watching season.

Darnold. Rosen. Rudolph. McSorley. Jackson.

These are going to be the names that shape the 2018 NFL draft class at quarterback. With Cleveland and Buffalo currently being the only two teams with dual first round picks, that should be a great start on a potential trade offer to get one of those young men. Because of the trade with Kansas City, the Bills have an opportunity next year to get “that guy” should they be enamored with one of those players – or anyone else for that matter.

Perhaps Kirk Cousins goes to the highest bidder? Does Jimmy G leave New England? Is there a potential to rehabilitate Teddy Bridgewater post-injury from Minnesota? Questions abound – and it feels good to have your team in a position to make a move if they need to.

The trade down and acquisition of an extra third netted Tre’Davious White – a solid player that

White also intrigues me because it shows a change in the McDermott mindset. Not in terms of scheme fit or any of those measurables, mind you. I’m talking about his strategy and mindset post Josh Norman’s departure from Carolina:

McDermott in regard to drafting a CB after last season w/ CAR (lost Josh Norman: You learn from experience #Bills — Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) April 28, 2017

McDermott may have hallmarks, but in terms of flexibility in how he gets a player is good to know. Going forward, the types make sense and now, we as fans have an idea of how serious Sean McDermott takes character and leadership ability in a prospect. Something tells me team theft and murder aren’t going to be the sole flags that eliminate a player anymore at One Bills Drive.

Day Two Thoughts

With 3 picks remaining in the top 100 today, the Bills can go in a few directions. Wide receiver, Linebacker, Offensive Tackle, Safety and perhaps Tight End can be in play – with Defensive Line being a sneaky need that can bump any of them.

Three are my favorites are:

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR USC:

Juju is one of my favorite receivers because he gets after you in the run or the pass. Juju would also be a great compliment should the Bills draft [redacted] in 2018. I’m. Just. Sayin’.

Budda Baker, S Washington:

Budda is a healthier Jairus Byrd. He hits, he covers and he makes plays. Baker and Hyde sounds like a law firm right out of Peaky Blinders, which also gets me #AllIn

Jake Butt, TE Michigan:

Good player, bad timing for an injury. And a name that guarantees his jerseys will flood Buffalo.

That’s enough outta me, let’s hear from some of the other members of Buffalo Wins and how they feel about how day 2 can unfold…

Mike McKenzie (@mack10zie):

Here are some names to consider as we move forward into Day 2 and 3

OT Cam Robinson Alabama- I think Buffalo needs a starting tackle badly. This guy has lots of potential, but doesn’t bring the intensity needed every play. If the Bills want him, they likely will have to trade up.

WR Zay Jones (ECU) or WR Dede Westbrook (Oklahoma) – I fully expect one of these 2 to be there at 44. Buffalo still needs a WR badly, or a TE.

LB Zach Cunningham (Vandy) – He was an all SEC guy, and made lays all over the field. Would be a great ST guy as well.

Nathan Peterman (Pitt), DeShone Kizer (ND), Davis Webb (Cal) – If Buffalo wants a QB, these guys will all be there in round 2, and maybe even one of them in round 3. I do not think Buffalo goes QB early after taking Cardale last season and signing Yates.

SS Budda Baker (Washington), CB Quincy Wilson or Teez Tabor Florida – I’m not convinced we are done addressing the secondary and all three of these guys played well for big programs in big games.

Ricardo C (@rcanepac):

With GM McDermott, we should expect this team to be the Boring Bills: obviously, the antithesis of Rex.

Sure, the trade down was exciting but it’s just a deal that made sense. It’s all business now and it seems that we should forget about taking risks with players, or “being bold”. Forget about acquiring a trouble maker or a risky guy. The Boring Bills will most likely pick players who are clean, who adapt to the system and fill their roll.

Apparently, that’s what they get with White and what we should expect with the second round. That’s why I’m guessing a serviceable OT or a mediocre WR in the next two rounds… And that’s… fine. Fine is what we get now.

Michael Necci (@manecci):

I thought the Bills did really well. Set themselves up for the 2018 in what should be a deep QB class, and got themselves a player in Tre’Davious White that is everything that GM/HC Sean McDermott looked for in a prospect. Character and clean living off the field being just as important as his production on it. Day 2 hopefully brings us a WR and LB. Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama, and or Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State top my wish list.

Evan Dent (@evancdent):

I like the Tre’Davious White pick at 27; he’s not the most flashy prospect, but he seems to be a solid all around player with the skills and length that McDermott prefers in his system. Living down in New Orleans, I’ve seen nothing but good things about him as a person, leader, and football player. Starting for four years at LSU – one of the best incubators of defensive back talent in the country – is a big deal!

As for the trade down, I’m in support, but maybe not as much as other people. There’s a worrying strain of what I’d call “Process Evangelization” across the Buffalo sportsphere, where trading down and (to a certain extent) tanking are always good. Let me say that I agree that those are smart things to do! But, on the other hand, at a certain point you can’t keep kicking the can down the road for more picks.

You have to execute the picks and build a winner. So I’m happy with the White pick, happy the Bills got another first rounder next year, and liked the extra third they picked up this year. More lottery tickets. But I also would’ve been happy with the Bills taking Lattimore, Hooker or Allen at 10, because you can get special players at the 10 spot.

TL;DR: I’m not totally on board with ALWAYS TRADE DOWN!-ing.

As for day 2, I hope the Bills pick up some combination of WR, LB, S, or OT. Maybe they use the extra third or fifth round pick to trade back into the second and get a player they really like. It’s all guesswork from here, but those positions are what I see as the Bills’ biggest holes remaining. Another defensive lineman wouldn’t bother me either; I just hope the Bills don’t totally ignore receiver, since I want Tyrod to get a fair shake next year.

Joe:

I love the trade down as long as Watson/Mahomes don’t blow up and we still have question marks at QB. God help us on Twitter if they blow up. This team has a ton of holes and getting multiple picks will help them out. In terms of White at 27, it seems like a safe pick, albeit, I’m getting tired of letting our DBs leave and then drafting their replacements high. Maybe next time, be more proactive in signing your younger DBs before they hit FA.

Still, the Bills had a hole in the secondary and they needed to cover it ASAP. For the 2nd and 3rd round, I’m predicting WR, LB and DL. Bills need a WR help desperately. On DL front, if you look at the Panthers/Eagles while McDermott was there, they would always go for DTs even if they seemed fine at DL within the first two rounds. I also wouldn’t rule out another DB instead of LB. Hey, Andy Reid had the one draft where they picked DBs with their first 3 picks.