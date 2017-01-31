Rex,

Your chat with Manish Mehta was expected. I figured either he or Jenny Vrentas would get the scoop, because as always you had to play the victim and someone would be more than willing to write it for you. Real world events have taken me a bit away from the daily Bills hustle and bustle.

I got time today, Jack.

“I’m really not that bitter and maybe that $15 million is one of the reasons,” Ryan said. “I’m not bitter, man. … Yeah, I’m hurt. I was hurt by it. There’s no question. But bitter ain’t how I feel. I’m like, ‘Shoot, if they never wanted me here, then fine. I ain’t here. I’m not your coach anymore. Fine and dandy.’

Guys I follow and trust for solid Bills analysis like Sal Capaccio, Joe Buscaglia, Matthew Fairburn, Jay Skurski, heck everyone gave you a fair shake from day one – with maybe the exception of Sullivan. When one of my best friends on this planet, a die-hard Jets fan said you do e-x-a-c-t-l-y what you’re doing now – deflecting blame, playing the “I was wronged” card and utterly removing yourself from any responsibility I said he was dead wrong.

Turns out I was.

And I haven’t even thought of how your ex-owners think of this. You had to get a check cut, after their president swore on a stack of bibles and snuck some red into dinner that you were “the guy” #SethFreakingRollins style and now you are saying, point-blank you were just happy to get a check. You say you’re not bitter but this is all the hallmarks of a jilted relationship – putting out “I’m fine” notes on facebook, telling your friends how much of a jerk the ex was and how lucky they were to have you. You’re a “getting back together” mixtape on the front porch from being a cliche. Have some respect, man.

“I don’t wish them bad will,” Ryan said. “I don’t. But I don’t wish them luck, either. I’ll be honest: I don’t wish them good luck. I don’t wish them bad luck. I just don’t wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck.”

I think back to how Chan Gailey left, and the last thing he said to anyone was how much he rarely rooted for old teams, but would root for the Bills. I think back to Rex’s introduction, where he said the Jets treated him so bad that he’d “show ’em”. I think back to how many folks bought in to you – and ostracized players who weren’t #AllIn with you. When I soured after the first season and Joe and I were the only idiots saying “maybe he needs to calm down”, it wasn’t what folks wanted to hear but I got that. Now, that you’ve revealed yourself to be as petty as I thought you were in the Mario/Dareus/Bradham/Preston Brown feuds, feels good. Real good.

“Like, boy, that’s a shock. In a way, I felt, why not us? I stepped in where the head coach had quit, the defensive coordinator quit and the quarterback quit on them.”

In your quest to be the victim, you left something out the misguided Mr. Mehta decided not to fact-check, an issue we’re seeing developing a lot here in the good ole US of A. You fired Jim Schwartz. In case Matthew Fairburn’s piece doesn’t help your memory Rex, here it is in the Bills’ press release:

“Head Coach Rex Ryan and The Bills Terminate Jim Schwartz’s Contract” must refer to your twin Rob right? No…he wasn’t hired yet. So yes, you fired Schwartz. If you want to lie about facts that are easily found, again I can understand why you were front and center at the Trump rally in Buffalo.

“If Rex Ryan has another chance — a real chance — he’ll be back.”

Rex Ryan went to a team where he got the players he wanted, drafted the defenders he wanted, signed a guy that no one in the league wanted to touch, brought his best friend in as a service human, hired his brother to make things worse and signed a past-his-prime Reggie Bush because he likes collecting ex first rounders on his rosters. If he wanted a “real chance”, he would’ve waited for the Falcons to make a decision instead of being petulant and hopping into bed in Buffalo. If he wanted a “real chance”, he would have made better moves in games, instead of becoming a PhD in leaks and media manipulation. And if he wanted a real chance he would stop living off the family name and let things lie.

I’m going to go not think of this again, because I’ll have better things to do. I hope most of you in Bills land do the same. Rex? I just hope Seth can get into coaching without having to reference how awesome his dad was to everyone he possibly can. No offense, but hearing you talk about yourself is tiring enough.

Good talk.