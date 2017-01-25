As we begin the off-season with a staff (almost) formed and the scouting becomes paramount, I have one humble request for the Bills and to all of us as fans: be consistent.

What I mean by this goes back to the last few years of drafts and in particular their blind eye to indiscretions, arrests and wrong-doing by players for the sake of talent. I’ve said my piece on veteran Richie Incognito and I gave my misgivings on the FSU duo and their issues, so I will not rehash them here. But there’s one’s player this year, above the rest I know folks are itching to just say “he made mistakes, let it go.”

That player is Chad Kelly. That player should never, evvvver (word to Chris Jericho) be an employee of the Buffalo Bills.

I had this draft written – and with the craziness of the current “real world” going on, I lost track of it. And then I read this:

Also from yesterday, Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley said the team will meet with Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly: https://t.co/FSf99ymFK6 #BillsMafia — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 25, 2017

So, in addition to having to parse through the 90 underclassmen the Bills deign to not cover before they declare, they’re going to use one of their interview slots to find out how many ways Chad has learned to talk around some very damning things.

Getting kicked off a team for arguing with his coach.

Or getting into a bar fight after getting accepted in Ole Miss. Or having zero chill trying to hop into the DMs of former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

But he rebounded with a nice public statement:

"I’m optimistic about the future. It’s not going to be easy, but no matter what

happens, I’ll be a better person both on and off the field.” — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) April 16, 2014

That lasted about the time it took me to write this quote:

Kelly continued to fight with two bouncers and stated “I’m going to go to my car and get my AK-47 and spray this place,” according to a report.

That is a deal breaker, full-stop. That isn’t a “youthful indiscretion” like perhaps being a bit of a jerk at a bar (which he’s already done) or fighting at your brother’s high school game. After all the chances he got, all the opportunities to be a good citizen he threatened the lives of patrons over a stupid bar fight.

If Jim Kelly wants to hop down from on high and evaluate each failed Bills QB, that’s fine – but don’t dare sugarcoat your nephew’s failings. If the Bills decide to bring Chad Kelly on the team, after 17 years of screwing everything else up under the guise of “well Jimbo’s nephew can save em” just leave me at the gate cuz I’m getting off the crazy train. If they decide bringing a player that has this many red flags onto the team is a good idea because they can “change” him, I’d point to the “other” Mike Williams and how well that went when he came over from the Bucs.

But most importantly – it’s about you guys. If you, as fans want Chad Kelly on the team, maybe I’m more off base with y’all than I thought.

If you can rail about Dareus on weed and then welcome a dude like this? Nah. We’re good here.

And that is of course just one really, really annoyed Fan(n)’s Opinion.