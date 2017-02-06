So, well, how about that. The Patriots are Super Bowl Champs for the 5th time, erasing a 25 point deficit to win 34-28. I have to give all the credit in the world to the Patriots, but wow Atlanta…that was special.

So special I have zero remorse saying that was the greatest comeback in NFL history. Houston, you got to witness your Oilers get off the hook. Congrats family.

Here are a few thoughts I have on the game and the Bills as a result:

Brady is one of the greatest QBs of all time – accept it, embrace it and do not shirk from the reality he’s still here:

Bills fans by nature flock to bad news Jeff, so it’s no big deal. Accepting that Brady is around means you have to, as a fan base demand the team play up to the Pats’ level, not get them to play down to the Bills’. Get better. Don’t pat yourselves on the backs for being mediocre, nor brag your coach wrestled in high school so that means he’ll win a Lombardi.

Chris Hogan can be both good and worth his contract

Too often in the playoffs, the response to “I can’t believe Chris Hogan got that deal” when instead the question should be “why not keep a guy that wanted to stay around?”

Typically the response was citing the cap, etc. But the Bills were willing to move heaven and earth to get cap space for everything else – keeping a good player should’ve been a priority – either with a bigger tender or an extension of their own. Now that he’s gone, don’t do the Buffalo thing of degrading a leaving player because he wasn’t blue collar enough or didn’t want it enough. The dude played ridiculously hurt in his final season and the Bills tried to low ball him. Boo them, not him.

Figure out your identity and stick to it / Know when you get a gift you shouldn’t waste it

For the most part, the Falcons’ schemes on offense and defense mirror the stuff the Bills will want to run. While he won the MVP, Atlanta didn’t get there solely off of the arm of Matt Ryan – their run game was surgical and allowed things to open up later for the former Boston College QB. Instead, they decided to make the second half the Matt Ryan show (only 5 runs!) and blew a 25 point lead. I’m all for aggressive play calling, but when you get an insane catch from Julio Jones that gets you to the 22, with four minutes left – at that point perhaps a run or two would help. And with less than 12 – 20 seconds on the play clock would be superb.

Teams fall into the trap of thinking they have to be perfect against the Patriots. You just have to be logical. If you’re up 16 points with four minutes left, the score that kills them is a field goal – because you’re killing clock AND going for “safe points”. If you go up 19, you force them into a 3 possession game with at best 2 possessions left in their clip so to speak. Failing to trust your run game – and having your QB give up a mind numbing sack – are a 1-2 punch that will kill you every time.

For Buffalo, learn from this. And that isn’t just in terms of logic – it’s also in the deification of the quarterback. Too often in wins I heard about Taylor, “well he didn’t get x yards so he can’t do it”. That’s not the point, as I see football. The point is to score points – and if that is via a great RB run or Taylor scrambling or a kick return or a passing touchdown so be it. All the points mean the same to me when they lead to wins.

I'll be back later this week with some wrestling takes – and keep a look out for my "coach vs coach" project I'll be doing in conjunction with some of Buffalo's finest – looking at the two games our OC and HC faced off. Til then, stay frosty and let them celebrate folks.

Because when Buffalo finally does win, drinks are on Joe.