I don’t have a clever open for this blog post except to say the obvious:

I hate this football team. #BOOOONEBUFFALO

This entire organization is a joke from top to bottom. Be prepared for a ton of leaks coming from One Bills Drive and The John Murphy show acting like Rex Ryan is Roose Bolton and Anthony Lynn is Jon Snow. Of course, if you think the Ryan Brothers are going to lay low and not let their crew in NYC (Kim Jones/Mehta) spin their story, think again. The next few weeks are going to be hilarious. You know Russ Brandon and Whaley will get on the phone and call the local media to spin their BS (Remember when Russ Brandon got on the phone and said Vic’s ultimatum story was BS to everyone?) while the national guys will be smitten by Rex and his powerhouse agent. The print guys who are 55+ will be yelling for Polian to come on because that’s what they always do. As far as I’m concerned, everyone can just be burned by Wildfire.

Make no mistake about it, Rex needed to get fired. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, if the Bills offense from the last 31 games played with the Jim Schwartz/Mike Pettine defense of 2013/2014, this team would be in the playoffs. Aside from Kyle Williams, almost everyone on the defensive side of the ball regressed under Rex. Dareus/Hughes sack numbers have plummeted since Rex and his brothers started calling plays. The Bills have had 10 games in which they allowed 30+ points under Ryan while that number was just one in 2014. Rex’s own arrogance did this to him. He had the defense in place, but he wanted to run his own system and that truly fucked him. Of course, the Bills should have realized that the switch wouldn’t have been seamless. In a way, it feels like the Marrone firing where one side of the ball did its job, but the head coach had nothing to do with it.

Of course, the Marrone connections don’t stop there and this is where I’m most flustered. It takes two to argue and this is twice now there has been discord and blame between the front office and their coach. Hell, at least Jauron liked Marv and Nix liked Chan. This is like the Lannister’s family drama at this point. I wrote after Rex was hired that both he and Whaley/Brandonfinger had a not so nice past when it came with dealing with co-workers. What’s that old saying…those who don’t follow history are doomed to repeat it.

That’s what happened here. When you don’t respect the people you work for or with, shit hits the fan pretty quickly, especially when you aren’t sure whose in charge of the operation. You can hate your boss and still have the product work out great, but when respect is lacking, your organization will crumble, especially when you aren’t sure who that boss is to begin with.

The Bills need to figure out who the hell should run this team and stop hiding behind sources or playing the blame game. More is lost by indecision than by wrong decision. Just pick a Czar/GM/coach to run the whole fucking show.

Don’t get the W/L record twisted here with the Ryans. I’ve been a Bills fan for a long time and I’ve seen going 8-8 in back to back years as being touted as progress with coaches/players getting extensions. Maybe you could spin it that the Pegulas don’t want mediocrity, but who are we kidding? They kept Darcy Regier a year longer than they should. This firing is all about infighting. Since 2014 when Tim Graham had the Bills story about the old guard vs new guard, its been constant backstabbing and politics. From #roguewhaley to #lazyrex to #romanmadscientist, the talking and losing never stops at One Bills Drive.

So what happens when you hire two coaches who seemed to have alpha-male traits and didn’t follow your rule book, you look to find someone who is much easier to control. This is why I’m worried about the rise of Anthony Lynn. A running back’s coach who only has 13 games of offensive play-calling experience worries me as someone #Brandonfinger/Whaley could easily infect.

Is Lynn going to go in balls to the wall because its his first coaching job and not put up with the shit from the front office or is he going to be just grateful to have a coaching job and not rock the boat. Was he due a coaching job elsewhere or maybe agents are just trying to pimp him out.

I remember always thinking that Jauron/Chan didn’t shake things up as much as they should because they felt they were lucky to have a head coaching job in this league after being unsuccessful elsewhere. I won’t go that far with Lynn, but only 13 games as an offensive coordinator and getting the big chair now seems a little too quick for me. Plus, you lose the element of an outside voice with this hiring. At least Marrone/Rex came from different organizations. Now we are back to having Ralph’s cronies being in charge of everything again while having zero outside voice.

Then we get to the marketing guru, #brandonfinger. I’ve made my points abundantly clear about my hatred towards this snake-oil salesman on Twitter, posts and Family dinners, but I wonder how much Whaley could be in his pocket. #Brandonfinger gave Whaley this job. #Brandonfinger told the Pegulas to extend Whaley in January. #Brandonfinger IMO had a big hand in telling Whaley to make a trade for Sammy. Whaley was supposed to be fired if Polian took over the show in 2015 and I feel #Brandonfinger may have saved his job because the Pegulas have been smitten by #brandonfinger words of wisdom.

So, once again, my death knell family tree consists of everyone being controlled by #Brandonfinger and being lucky to have such a prominent jobs in the NFL. Let’s not forget Whaley has been apart of an organization that has the 8th most losses since he arrived (2010) and Anthony Lynn has been a coordinator for 13 games . No one’s resume in this front office or coaching staff is blowing me away right now.

Look, the Bills can spin it all they want. I wrote in 2014 that I wanted Whaley to be the main guy when it came to hiring coaches and signing players. Instead, it was cohesive inner circle jerk that lead to ice picks to your blue balls. They will come out and say Whaley is the main voice now and #Brandonfinger has nothing to do with any of this. Sorry, but I heard this before and the constant spinning at One Bills Drive.I remember the narrative of “Modrak having more of a voice when Marv quit” or “Brandonfinger was a newer type GM”. It is straight up trash. I’ve seen the rearranging seats on Titanic one too many times over the last 17 years.

Because of the 17 years of losing and the constant bullshit that comes out of that organization, I’m not giving the Bills the benefit of the doubt, especially from people who have been there for a number of years.

But guess what? All you fuckers will still be here come the summer and fall. Yeah, me included. I’ve seen the rage of Bills fans when it came to shitty seasons that have gone in the toilet. I remember when the Bills kept Jauron after 2008 and there was a riot among Bills fans. And you know how they stopped the rioting and had the 2nd biggest season ticket surge in team history for 2009? They brought us Terrell Owens and everyone forgot about hating Jauron.

Don’t forget, the Bills are a dynasty when it comes to the offseason. You are pissed off now, but they got 32 million under the cap and are a FA move away from making all of us forget about #Allin and bring on #Lynnsanity or #allLynn.

I, for one, am all tapped out.