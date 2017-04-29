In case you missed it, we already did a Q&A on Tre White and Dion Dawkins. And now here’s a Q&A about Zay Jones with Joe from Underdog Dynasty of SB Nation, which covers the American Conference and East Carolina. Enjoy and tell a friend.

1) What are the pros and cons to Zay Jones as WR?

Zay has a lot of strengths I think, but the biggest one is reliability. If you need a guy to make a catch, he can do it. He uses his hands and body so well to shield defenders and snatch the ball away in 50-50 ball situations. His biggest weakness is his ability to create separation. While he has decent speed, most of the time he fights for receptions, which he does win a lot, but will need to work on that against NFL competition.

2) What type of NFL pro do you see him resemble?

I don’t like comparing people to former/current pros since everyone is unique, but I saw someone compare Jones to Anquan Boldin. Both can make contested catches and aren’t afraid of contact. They won’t create much separation or burn you downfield too often, but they are legit pass catchers.

3) How is he in run blocking?

Run blocking is pretty average. He wasn’t really asked to participate in run support much simply because ECU’s offense was pretty one-dimensional. Since he isn’t afraid of contact, run blocking shouldn’t be a concern at all when he plays on a team that can actually run the ball.

4) The Bills are really big on character and I wanted to know what type of character is he?

Zay has earned everything he has received. He is a determined and focused football player, and I don’t foresee any character issues in the future. He was relatively unknown when he wound up at ECU and developed himself into a star. He relishes the opportunity to compete (see his performance against South Carolina- 22 catches for 190 yards) and the fact that he isn’t scared of contact proves he’s a tough kid

5) Do you think he can be a #1 WR in the NFL?

He can definitely be a #1 receiver. His 40 time at the combine was very surprising at 4.45 seconds and could be a sign of an increase in speed. If he can work on separation and become faster, there is no reason why he and Sammy Watkins can’t make life hard for defensive backs (of course, it helps if Watkins stays healthy, but that’s another topic). His ability to catch anything is the reason why I’m optimistic for his future.

6) How was he in terms of breaking tackles?

Again, speed and agility aren’t really his thing, but that could change. Usually, the first player to meet Jones after the catch makes the tackle. He has shown some ability to make players miss, but also is more of a physical player that will use his size instead of footwork.

For more info on Zay Jones, check out Joe’s profile of him.