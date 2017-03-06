With about a month left in NHL action, the Buffalo Sabres remain on the outside looking in among the tight wildcard race in the Eastern Conference. As close as they are at just 5 points out at press time, they’d have to skip over 4+ teams to get that last playoff spot. Still, fans have to be pleased on the whole with what they saw this year from the young team.

To even be still be in the discussion at this point is an improvement from the last few years of being bottom feeders. And while the Sabres still have much to improve on, mainly consistent play on defense and ability to maintain leads, they are no longer penciled in as an easy win for opposing teams as they have been the last few seasons. With all that said, a few thoughts on the current team and where it may be headed in the future…

Lay off Dan Bylsma, would you?

The Sabres head coach inherited a mess when he took over as bench boss before the 2015-2016 season, and I don’t think (less than) 2 seasons is a fair shake. He led the Penguins to the to playoffs in each of his 6 seasons, including 2 Division championships and oh yeah, a Stanley Cup. Sure, having guys Like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin certainly help, but you don’t go 252-117-32 with a team by accident. Plus, he’s still young by coaching standards at just 46. He’s only in his 2nd professional coaching job and will likely be around in this league for a long time. What I hear a lot is he is stubborn, stuck in his ways, and often fails to make proper adjustments in game.

While I agree to an extent, I’ve seen enough line juggling and position movement to show he at least is trying to put his players in best opportunity to succeed. There was the whole Eichel not playing his off point on the power play, but the Sabres now have a top PP in the league so that saga has long been put to rest. Blowing multi goal leads like his teams have done is never a good look for a coach either, however. I still say give Dan 3 full years to judge if he is capable of continuing to carry the load.

Drowsy Deadline: Not A Big Deal

As long as I’m defending Bylsma, let me go to bat for Tim Murray while I’m at it. A lot of people were upset that the Sabres were inactive at the trade deadline. But I don’t necessarily think that was the worst thing. There wasn’t going to be any player for player trades it seemed, and at best, players like Franson, Kulikov, and Gionta were going to fetch a mid round pick. The Sabres have a ton of youngsters both in the system and in the lineup each night, so getting yet another prospect is not as important as having guys with experience around as long as possible to help groom them. As I said before, making the playoffs is a long shot for Buffalo, but not out of the question.

With the exception of those recent duds in Denver and the desert, and now the collapse in Pittsburgh, the Sabres have been playing pretty good hockey lately and seem to have found a groove. Why mess with a good team chemistry just for the chance to maybe have an NHL ready player in 3-4 years? Now I’m not saying Murray shouldn’t have listened to offers and been shopping some players. He said he was only going to make a move if he was offered what his players were worth. And assuming he doesn’t vastly overvalue his core players like Regier notoriously did, I can respect that. It had to boost the confidence of team to see nobody go, if nothing else.

The Curious Case of Evander Kane