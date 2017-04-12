To get out of the monotonous nature of mock drafting, this is the second year that Michael and I have done a tandem draft. Each week, one of us takes the evens and the other the odds, with whomever gets the Bills first round pick making the selection and explaining their rationale. It’s something I’ve enjoyed mainly because you don’t know what the options are going to be for your picks (when you’re the person with evens, like I am this week) until I get the email from Michael telling me what he picked.

Take a look at our picks and let us know what you think!

Cleveland – Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M: I think we all know he will be the Number 1 pick at this point. Moving on… San Francisco – Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford: Rather than kicking off the Shanahan/Lynch with a quarterback, the Niners pick up a versatile defensive line chess piece to add to the puzzle. Chicago – Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio St – Probably my favorite prospect in this years draft. Big, strong, ball hawk who I think in 4 – 5 years will be the best CB in the league. If by some miracle he falls to Buffalo at 10, the pick needs to be sprinted up. Jacksonville – Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – Putting Foster on the Jaguars gives them their heir-apparent to former Bills LB Paul Posluszny and a playmaker at the position. Tennessee – Malik Hooker, S, Ohio St – Pretty remarkable that Ohio St arguably has the best CB and Safety prospect in this years draft. New York (Jets) – Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC – The Jets take their fourth QB in five years with the former Tarheels signal-caller. Trubisky’s ability to get onto the field year one may appeal to the Jets’ GM, but maybe not their head coach. LA Chargers – OJ Howard, TE, Alabama – Anthony Lynn would love to have his versatility to help Rivers in the passing game. Carolina – Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU – The Panthers get a powerful back to team with Stewart until it’s time for the former Duck to hit the bricks. Cincinnati – Garett Bolles, T, Utah – Bengals suffered two big offensive lineman this past March in Free Agency, and will need to bolster the O-Line. Buffalo – Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan – Bills get a T.O. clone to pair with Sammy Watkins and provide a 1-2 punch for Tyrod Taylor, giving him far more to work with than they did in 2016. If Watkins stays healthy, this would truly give the best opportunity to evaluate the Bills signal caller as a starter. New Orleans – Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – Replacing Brandin Cooks with Mike Williams would be fine. Cleveland – Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – Two Clemson players back-to-back. After getting the best player in the draft first, the Browns do what they’ve seem to have always done recently – getting a QB with their second first round pick. Arizona – Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama – A pass rushing stud to lineup next to or across from Chandler Jones. Philadelphia – Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama – The Eagles get a big corner that can slot into a starting spot and help solidify the secondary Indianapolis Colts – Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio St – 3 players from the 2016 Buckeyes secondary picked in the top 15 would be something. Baltimore – John Ross, WR, Washington – Joe Flacco likes throwing deep. Getting Joe more guys that can go deep will help the Ravens passing game in a big way. Washington Redskins – Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri – Led Missouri with 9 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Tennessee – Haason Reddick, LB, Temple – The Titans team up the best safety with one of the best linebacking prospects in the draft with their pair of firsts. Tampa Bay – David Njoku, TE, Miami – Another versatile TE prospect who can split out as WR, lineup as a TE, or out of the backfield in an H-Back role. The 2017 TE class is going to be really good. Denver – Christian McAffrey, OW, Stanford – Rather than pigeon hole McAffrey solely as a running back, the Broncos opt to make him what he is – a multifaceted chess piece that the team can use on offense. Their GM also has his dad on speed dial, so there’s that too. Detroit Lions – Taco Charlton, Edge, MIchigan – Taco stays home in Michigan. He is big, and had no issues getting to the QB for UM in 2016. Miami – Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan – The Dolphins add a Joker type to their defense, which can play alongside Kiko Alonso in the rebuilding Miami linebacker corps. New York Giants – Deshone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame – I don’t believe Ben McAdoo for one second that Geno Smith could be Manning’s successor. Oakland/Las Vegas – Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt – Raiders add a rangy linebacker to aid the defense. Jack Del Rio high fives everyone in the room. Twice. Houston Texans – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech – If I were GM Sean McDermott, I would be calling Houston to see if they want to come up to 10 to draft DeShaun Watson. Seattle – Kevin King, CB, Washington – With the Sherman trade saga ongoing, drafting a local kid that can play corner or safety is solid business. Kansas City – Davis Webb, QB, California – Chiefs will draft a QB in round 1. Another project for QB guru Andy Reid. Dallas – Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA – Cowboys have a solid offense, and now need to fix the pass rush on defense with a player that isn’t suspended or a “troubled” guy. Green Bay – Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin – Packers lost TJ Lang to the Lions in March. Ramczyk is a plug and play lineman. Pittsburgh – Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama – Pairing Williams with Bud Dupree gives the Steelers a young and athletic pair of bookend edge rushers Atlanta Falcons – Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State – In a division w/ Cam, Brees, and Winston, you need someone who can get to the QB. New Orleans – Obi Melifonwu, LB/S/CB, UConn – Depending on where the Saints want to play him, Melifonwu can provide cover at three spots defensively. Buffalo – Budda Baker, S, Washington – The Bills pick up a versatile defensive chess piece in round two. Baker’s ability to get in the box or hold the deep third as the free safety will be a great benefit and will allow Micah Hyde to be a playmaker at S and at the Buffalo position.