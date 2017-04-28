The newest Buffalo Bill is from the Bayou Bengals, so the Bayou is where we go to find out more about him! Billy Gomila, Managing Editor of And The Valley Shook – an SBNation blog for LSU fans took the time to answer some questions about Tre and give us as Bills fans insight into the 27th overall pick. If you get a chance, check out their site and their twitter feed (@valleyshook) for all your Tiger needs. Without further adieu, here’s the chat!

What can you tell Bills fans about Tre’Davious that they should know off-field?

He was a great kid and a leader here — that’s why he wore No. 18 his junior and senior years. That award is voted on by coaches, other members of the football staff and former players who wore it, and goes to the top leader in the LSU program. White was either first or second in his high school class academically and was a great student here as well. Also the first member of his family to pick up a college degree.

What were some of his best on-field traits? Any games stand out as “must watch”?

White is remarkably consistent. He’s not the classic press corner, but he plays the ball down the field incredibly well and is rarely going to get shaken on a route. Last year’s Wisconsin game, where he scored LSU’s first touchdown on a pick-six, was a good example. He also made some really nice plays out of the nickel spot in that game.

What about some of his negatives – what would he need to work on in the NFL?

He could learn to play the ball a little bit better. White could get caught peeking from time to time — he gave up a touchdown against Arkansas because he took his eyes off his man and let him get behind him. He’s also not the most physical of corners, although he does have the size and arm length to do it.

And as a punt returner, his hands and his judgment on fielding punts could be downright nerve-wracking at times. Although he was dangerous when he actually caught the ball cleanly.

Anything quirky about Tre’Davious that comes to mind?

His nickname is Shaq, and he has a nice sense of humor. Never seemed to take himself too seriously.

How do you think Tre’Davious will fare in the NFL?

I don’t know that White will ever be up there with the Patrick Petersons of the league, but I think he’ll be a very good player for a very long time. White is just a very consistent player with a very professional mindset that should carry him a long way. He’s probably better off as a No. 2 corner that slides into the nickel spot at times, and later in his career, I could even see him develop into a safety. But I’d be very surprised if he didn’t have a long career.

Anything else I missed that you think is essential in getting to know the new LSU Tiger?

Off the field, White is a great kid, and he’ll be a credit to the Buffalo community. He kind of suffered by comparison here, because he followed up the era of guys like Peterson, Morris Claiborne (to whom he is related) and Tyrann Mathieu, all of whom were All-American superstars. Hell, Jamal Adams even took a lot of the spotlight off him in the last two years. But White is a blue-collar, consistent player with a work ethic that should carry him to a very nice NFL career.