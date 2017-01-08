There are some classic baseball dynasties. You have the Joe Torre Yankees, the Casey Stengel Yankees, the Joe McCarthy Yankees—and wow is this column off to an ugly start. Aside from that one franchise, there is also the Bash Brothers A’s, the Mustache Gang, the Big Red Machine, the 1969-71 Orioles, and many others.

These are the clubs that had that right combination of talent at just the right time. They put everything together and won pennant after pennant. They became teams people remember for decades and even multiple generations later.

Other squads aren’t quite so fortunate. They have 95 percent of what the clubs above have but miss that last little bit and, thus, become completely forgotten. They compete for many years but don’t quite rise up to dynasty status, and thus miss their place in the game’s folklore. They may not miss by much, but what matters is that they miss.

One of these near misses was the 1918-21 Cleveland Indians. They didn’t walk away completely empty-handed. They won the AL pennant in 1920, and the World Series that year, as well, but that was it.

They had to settle for a second-place finish in 1918. And again in 1919. And yet again in 1921. It’s a damn shame for Cleveland there was no Wild Card 95 years ago.

The Indians were never a distant second, either. In 1918, they finished just 2.5 games behind the pennant-winning (and world champion) Boston Red Sox. The next year, they were just 3.5 games in back of the infamous Chicago Black Sox (who threw the World Series that year). They finished the furthest out in 1921, but that still was just 4.5 games behind the Yankees.

It was an incredibly close run, and had the situation worked out a tad differently, we might remember the great Indians dynasty of olden times.

But that’s not what happened. So what did occur? How come the Indians kept coming so close, and why did they repeatedly fall just short? Let’s look at the Indians in those years and see what conclusions we can come to.

1919 Indians: 84-55 record (.604); 80-59 pythag (.576)

Though the war ended in late 1918, this was also a shorter season as the United States adjusted back to peacetime mode. Cleveland fielded a better team than the year before, but unfortunately, they had stronger competition in a resurgent White Sox club.

The Indians had nearly the exact same team as the year before. The main change was a spring training trade, in which Cleveland sent the talented but vexing starting outfielder Braggo Roth to the Philadelphia A’s. Roth’s self-promotion earned him his nickname, and he had a reputation as a clubhouse cancer. Despite a career 123 OPS+, six teams would dump him in his eight-year career.

In exchange, the Indians received veteran third baseman Larry Gardner. An archetypal fringe All-Star, Gardner came to Cleveland just as he left his prime. He still had a few decent years left in him, but nothing more.

The Indians’ biggest change occurred in mid-season, when the Indians fired manager Lee Fohl under rather memorable and spectacular circumstances. On July 18, 1919, the Indians held a seemingly comfortable 7-3 lead against the Red Sox in the ninth inning at Cleveland. Relief pitcher Elmer Myers didn’t have it that day, allowing several men to reach base.

Fohl didn’t make a move for a reliever, though. In fact, as a general rule of thumb, he didn’t handle in-game strategy at all. Instead, he delegated that to his star center fielder, Speaker.

Sure enough, Speaker signaled the Fohl to warm up a particular reliever. The problem was, Fohl misread Speaker’s signal. He started warming up sore-armed Fritz Coumbe, who hadn’t pitched in over two months due to arm problems. Speaker wasn’t sure if Fohl had misread the sign or just overruled him, and so he went with the flow.

It all came crashing down in spectacular fashion. With two outs and the bases loaded and the Indians now up, 7-4, Fohl brought in Coumbe to face the potential winning run, Ruth himself. Naturally, Ruth swatted a game-winning grand slam, and Boston won, 8-7. Cleveland fired Fohl right after the game.

Fohl was not the first manager to have an arrangement with a star player like he had with Speaker. It was common in the 19th century, in fact. But Fohl was the last one to cede so much power to a player. The buck had to stop with the manager, and this disastrous incident showed why.

The Indians made Speaker their official player-manager. The club caught fire under him, going 40-21 the rest of the way. But it was too little, too late. Though they ended the season just 3.5 games back, they were never really a threat to the White Sox.