In general, it’s impossible to grade a draft class until at least four years have passed with many players not reaching their potential for a few years after that. That being said, even after just a half of a season, we now know more about the 2017 draft class than we did back in June and the breakdown below shows how all 29 players who were drafted and signed performed in their first professional seasons.

Round 2: Quentin Holmes – CF – AZL Indians

Known primarily for his speed, Holmes only reached base in 22% of his plate appearances, so he didn’t really get a chance to show it off on the bases. In the field he needs some work on his first step, but has the speed to make up the difference on most plays. Holmes has a little power, but needs to greatly decrease his strike out rate to have success even in the AZL.

Round 2 CBA: Tyler Freeman – SS – AZL Indians

A solid defensive short stop, Freeman was also one of the AZL Indians top hitters, hitting nine doubles and striking out only 12 times. Freeman will still only be 18 years old when next season starts and his poise at the plate and on the field is already impressive. If minor league baseball was fair, he would start next year in Lake County. As it stands, it will probably be Mahoning Valley.

Round 3: Johnathan Rodriguez – RF – AZL Indians

There wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about offensively for Rodriguez outside of his excellent eye at the plate, but his arm is something else. He had four assists while playing right field and was close to many others, including some plays he shouldn’t have had a shot to make. Rodriguez is still only 17, but there’s definitely some potential here as we wait for the rest of his game to catch up to his arm.

Ernie Clement – SS/2B – Mahoning Valley Round 4:– SS/2B – Mahoning Valley

Between 2015 and 2017 for UVA, Clement struck out just 31 times in 745 at bats (4%). In his first season with the Scrappers, Clement carried this same ability with him, striking out 12 times in 175 ABs. His specialty is getting on via his bat, and that’s about it, which can be built on through his time in the system.

Round 5: Austen Wade – CF – Mahoning Valley

In college Wade played most in right field, though he was drafted and has played the majority of his time with MV as a center. You could see him move around the outfield quite a bit in the minors looking for his best “fit”defensively. At the plate, Wade walks a lot, but can also hit his way on. He could see the majors, but at best as a reliable and dedicated seven slot hitter, being the workhorse he’s shown to be.

Michael Rivera – C – Mahoning Valley Round 6:– C – Mahoning Valley

Rivera looks to come into the Indians system as your typical catcher type: the bat stays quite while the glove does all the work. This is not a bad thing though. As a sophomore he earned All SEC defensive team honors, and in his first year with MV, ended with a 50% caught stealing percentage in 14 games. With Cleveland looking to be set with catchers for the foreseeable future, he could end up becoming a highly-toted back up catcher as he gets higher.

Kirk McCarty – LHP – Mahoning Valley Round 7:– LHP – Mahoning Valley

This southpaw comes to the Indians from the University of Southern Mississippi, being one of their top starters his junior year. In his first season with Mahoning Valley, the curveball-changeup combo pitcher carried a 1.85 ERA and a 2.6 walks per nine, offsetting his high WHIP (1.088) and H9 (7.1). He could be a better fit in the ‘pen as opposed to being a starter, a move that we could see in the near future.

Round 8: Elijah Morgan – RHP – Mahoning Valley

Morgan had a great first professional season with the Scrappers, ending the year with a 1.03 ERA and a .943 WHIP. In his 35 innings pitched, the righty from Gonzaga struck out 58 bats, allowing only four earned runs. He’s a bit short for a starter (5’10”) and could possibly end up hitting his true stride if and when Cleveland puts him in the pen.

Round 9: James Karinchak – RHP – Mahoning Valley

This pick for the Indians looks to be one of the riskier picks in the draft this year. Karinchak was highly regarded in college, finishing his sophomore season with the best for a pitcher in their programs history, and named first preseason All-American in their baseball program. He’s struggled with injuries, shoulder soreness in his junior year, but still managed to put together a good 2017 for Bryant University. Struggled with command issues in his first year with the Scrappers.

Jesse Berardi – SS – Mahoning Valley Round 10:– SS – Mahoning Valley

Berardi has a decent glove with room for improvement as a shortstop and can give you some time as a second baseman, but where he will really prove his worth with his bat. He’s not a big home run hitter, more of a high-average singles guy, batting .284 with 44 hits and 15 RBI in 38 games with Mahoning Valley. His OBP (.313) wasn’t as high as I would have expected, but i’ll hold that judgement for his second season. As it is now, I see him as an off-the-bench pinch hit type, if not bottom of the order kind of bat.

Round 11: Matthew Turner – LHP – AZL Indians

Turner was a flex pitcher for Goodyear, starting three games and averaging more than two innings per appearance. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him become a starter, at least short term, as he doesn’t have extreme split stats (if anything he’s worse against lefties), but had good strike out and walk numbers.

Round 12: Dante Mendoza – RHP – AZL Indians

Mendoza didn’t make his 2017 debut until there was just a week left in the season, then pitched just three innings. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him featured heavily in instructs as he tries to catch up to the rest of his class.

Angel Lopez – C – AZL Indians Round 13:– C – AZL Indians

Lopez split time with a couple international signings, Miguel Jerez and Felix Fernandez and was the weakest of the three offensively, but showed some promise, particularly defensively. At 20 years old, he was one of the elder statesmen in the rookie league and he will have to pick up his offensive game to hang around with the other catchers in the low minors.

Round 14: Oscar Serratos – Did Not Sign

Round 15: Kyle Nelson – LHP – Mahoning Valley

This southpaw is more than likely destined for the bullpen and nothing else, which isn’t a negative assumption. While pitching for UC Santa Barbra he put two years into the bullpen before starting all 15 games his junior year. His numbers declined from the starting spot, and was ultimately drafted as a relief arm by Cleveland. Nelson proved his comfort zone is the bullpen, sitting among the top MV relievers in strikeouts (40Ks in 29 IP) for a 12.4 K/9. He ended his first professional season with four saves, and a .193 opposing BA.

Round 16: Nick Gallagher – Did Not Sign

Round 17: Pedro Alfonseca – RF – AZL Indians

Alfonseca started opening day in right for the AZL Indians and looked to feature prominently in 2017, but would play just two games before going down with stress fracture in his foot that cost him all of 2017. He should be about ready to play by now and will likely get back on schedule in the Instructional League.

Round 18: Dillon Persinger – 2B – Mahoning Valley

Persinger was drafted quite a bit, three times overall, twice by the Indians (2015/2017), once by the Dodgers (2016). He’s not much of a power hitter, but his stats from college suggest he’s going to be your “get on base and make things happen” guy. The second baseman had 33 walks. 14 HBP and held a .412 OBP his junior year at Cat State Fullerton, while also leading the team in stolen bases (18 in 23 attempts). As a Scrapper, his numbers were a little tame, walking just nine times and stealing just a single base in two attempts. I expect better things from him with his first season now under his belt.

Round 19: Josh Nashed – Did Not Sign

Jonathan Teaney – RHP – Mahoning Valley Round 20:– RHP – Mahoning Valley

Jonathan Teaney had an exceptional first season with Mahoning Valley. He led the team’s relievers in strikeouts (51) posting a 15.9 K/9 over 30.1 innings. This carries over from his college career, ending his junior year with 50 strikeouts in 39 innings of work, though he did to have an issue with letting guys on base. As a Scrapper, Teaney noticeably cut down on the walks, hits and earned runs. It would not surprise me to see him promoted to Lake County early next season.

Tyler Friis – 2B/SS – Mahoning Valley Round 21:– 2B/SS – Mahoning Valley

Friis had a slow start in Mahoning Valley, after coming from a very contact-happy, high average career at Indiana State. The 21 year old batted above the Mendoza line with a .221 average, 21 hits, 3 doubles, and a single home run.

Clark Scolamiero – CF – Mahoning Valley Round 22:– CF – Mahoning Valley

This centerfielder might be the biggest dark horse of the Indians draft picks, and I believe he’s going to have a lot to offer the system over the next few years. His best quality is getting on base, ending his 2017 season with a .348 OBP. (30 hits, 16 walks) He’s shown bits of promising power and offensive promise after transferring from South Carolina to North Greenville for his junior year.

Round 23: Jordan Scheftz – RHP – AZL Indians

The 22 year old Canadian threw 27 innings for the AZL Indians this year, striking out 33. While he avoided giving up big hits, he did allow a lot of little ones, possibly a function of the poor infield defense behind him. He has a chance of skipping straight to Lake County next year and should be an interesting follow in a relief role.

Riley Echols – RHP – Mahoning Valley Round 24:– RHP – Mahoning Valley

Echols pitched 32.2 relief innings in Mahoning Valley, struck out 23 and walked 12. He ended his first pro season with two saves and four save opportunities. As a reliever, his ERA is a little high for my liking (4.22 NCAA, 3.82 MV), but on the bright side, he gave up no home runs and continued to get his BB/9 down and his K/9 up.

Round 25: Chandler Ferguson – RHP – AZL Indians

Ferguson played just one game in late June, striking out two of four batters faced before hitting the 60 Day DL and missing the rest of the year.

Round 26: Tommy DeJuneas – RHP – AZL Indians

Like many of the Indians picks this year, DeJuneas was a college arm with good control and he showed it in rookie ball, striking out 34 in 26 innings to just 15 strike outs. He was used regularly for multiple innings out of the bullpen and was good at limiting runs, but was hit hard a few times.

Round 27: Casey Opitz – Did Not Sign

Round 28: Michael Hendrickson – LHP – AZL Indians

The 21 year old Hendrickson started the year with Mahoning Valley, but was quickly sent back to Arizona after struggling in limited action. His numbers were even worse in the AZL as he allowed two home runs and seven runs in seven innings.

Round 29: Tre’ Gantt – OF – AZL Indians

While Holmes was supposed to be the fastest player in this draft, personal observations have Gantt being functionally faster. Gantt hit poorly in his first season out of Ohio State, but got on base regularly thanks to a decent number of walks. While he may never make the Majors, having a player with his one plus tool is pretty solid out of 29th round pick.

Round 30: Zack Draper – LHP – Mahoning Valley

Draper made his way around the Indians system already in the last three months. He pitched most of his time in AZL, six games with the Scrappers and mid-way through pitched an outing in Lake County. He averages 9.1 K/9 over all three levels, but finished up with a 1.554 WHIP.

Round 31: Asa Lacy – Did Not Sign

Round 32: Mitch Reeves – 1B/OF – AZL Indians

The Indians may have got a couple steals towards the end of the draft this year. Reeves ended up being one of the top hitters on the AZL Tribe, finishing the year first in OBP and second in AVG (to Freeman) and SLG (to Henry Pujols). While he was drafted as an outfielder, he played almost exclusively at first base due to roster construction. He’s better suited for first and didn’t disappoint defensively there while putting up solid offensive numbers all around.

Round 33: Michael Cooper – 1B – AZL Indians

Another potential steal, Cooper played exclusively at first and, at 6’5″ 180, he provides quite the target. Not only was he a solid defender, but he brings some serious pop when he makes contact, hitting three home runs, four triples and nine doubles. His long legs provide an easy stride giving him sneaky speed and overall, there is a definite reminder of Richie Sexson for multiple reasons.

Round 34: Cole Turney – Did Not Sign

Round 35: Spencer Strider – Did Not Sign

Round 36: Jorge Arellano – Did Not Sign

Round 37: Austin Martin – Did Not Sign

Round 38: Scott Kobos – Did Not Sign

Round 39: Josh Rolette – C – AZL Indians

Rolette played just five games at the rookie level for the Tribe this year, but he hit safely four times including a double and walked twice without a K. While no injury was announced, he didn’t play a game after July 23rd.

Round 40: Cole Kleszcz – Did Not Sign