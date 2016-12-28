It takes years to truly understand how a draft class plays out (which is why we do a look back at the draft from five years prior every June), but we have been given the slightest glimpse at the 2016 class now that they have completed their first professional seasons and we’ll focus on that for now.

Will Benson – OF Round 1, Pick 14 –– OF

The kind of high risk, high reward player the Indians usually avoid in the draft, Benson showed a bit of both in his first season, hitting six home runs, but striking out 60 times. Ultimately, Benson could be a kind of watered down version of Bradley Zimmer as he is a good, but not great defender with a great arm, good baserunning skills and great power. It would seem a waste to reign in his swing and sacrifice some power, but he may have to if he wants to avoid the kind of K-Rate that can relegate someone to being a career minor leaguer.

Nolan Jones – 3B Round 2, Pick 14 –– 3B

As is the case with most players fresh out of High School, Jones is an incomplete player with a lot of potential. He has a great glove, but needs to work on his throws to first. He has a great stroke that provides natural power, but needs to learn the strike zone a little better. Contradictory, his long legs make him a speedy baserunner, but he isn’t aggressive enough on the bases. Of all the AZL position players from the 2016 draft, Jones has the greatest chance to reach his potential ceiling and still looks like he could be the steal many thought he was when the Indians picked him up in the second round.

Logan Ice – C Round 2, Pick 31 –– C

The “coolest” name in the draft, Ice was the first of six catchers drafted by the Indians in 2016, clearly an attempt to fix a great organizational deficiency. Ice may eventually do so, but at the moment he has yet to prove himself. He played in Mahoning Valley, then went to the Instructional League to continue his season. Overall, he hit just .198 as a 21 year old in short season ball with a .302 slugging percent that left a lot to be desired. At Oregon State, Ice never had much power, but was a good all around player and the hope is that he will get back to his normal, patient approach next season.

Aaron Civale – RHP Round 3, Pick 15 –– RHP

Civale played all of 2016 in Mahoning Valley where he blew away all expectations, turning his 1.73 ERA in his first season as a starter at Northeastern University into a 1.67 ERA for the Scrappers. While his strike out rate dropped a bit, he still only very rarely allowed baserunners (0.82 WHIP) either by walk or hit. The Indians appear that they prefer to keep him as a starter and the next step will be repeating this performance in Lake County in 2017. If he does that, he will join the ranks of the Indians top pitching prospects.

Shane Bieber – RHP Round 4, Pick 16 –– RHP

Unfortunately, Bieber only pitched 24 innings last year, but during those he was even better than Civale. He allowed one run on ten hits and two walks while striking out 21 for the whole year. He also projects to be a starter and his 2017 season in Lake County could be just as interesting if not more.

Conner Capel – CF Round 5, Pick 16 –– CF

Capel was the regular starting center fielder for the 2016 AZL Indians and provided two of the three things you want from that position: great defense and great baserunning. Where Capel misses out is with the bat and he ended the season with a 9 for 59 run. He had significant split stats in his first season with an OPS of .601 vs RHP compared to .400 vs LHP. He could possibly see time in Mahoning Valley next year at 20 years old and it will be interesting to see if he can develop a more consistent approach at the plate against all pitchers.

Ulysses Cantu – 3B Round 6, Pick 16 –– 3B

Cantu was drafted as a third baseman, but Jones won the job over him and, since the AZL team didn’t have a regular first baseman, Cantu filled in nicely on the other side of the infield. He still has some work to do defensively there, but could in time become a stellar defender at first. However, he may not have enough power to stay at the position. After just three extra base hits in 109 at bats, Cantu will have a lot to prove in his second season if he wants to stick around.

Michael Tinsley – C Round 7, Pick 16 –– C

The second of the catchers drafted by the Indians, Tinsley played in just eight games in 2016 and six of those were in the outfield. After the draft, the Indians housed four catchers in Mahoning Valley, making it difficult for all, but Ice to get playing time. Tinsley should stay back another year and we will be able to get a better read on him then.

Round 8, Pick 16 – Andrew Lantrip – RHP

Lantrip was assigned to the AZL Indians, but didn’t pitch in 2016.

Hosea Nelson – OF Round 9, Pick 16 –– OF

Nelson is an exciting young player who’s season was unfortunately shortened due to injury. When he played, he stole 13 bases without getting caught and performed nicely in left field. He showed enough power, speed and contact abilities to peak interest and will have to do so again with more significant playing time in 2017 to really break through.

Samad Taylor – SS Round 10, Pick 16 –– SS

Like many players, Taylor played short stop in high school, but likely doesn’t fit there in the professional leagues. Instead, he played all of his first season at second base where he was dependable, if not flashy. Despite being just 17 when the 2016 AZL season started, Taylor was one of the Indians most advanced hitters, striking out just 24 times to 11 walks while batting .293. His line drive swing and speed turned into a little power for Taylor as he regularly hit the gaps, but that may go away at the next level as they play on a smaller field with better fielders. His great approach at the plate should remain, however, and his total package (speed, defense and contact) is one that could make him look like a steal for a tenth round pick in a few years.

Andrew Calica – CF Round 11, Pick 16 –– CF

Calica’s .388/.491/.568 line in Mahoning Valley lead to a quick promotion to Lake County, where he nearly repeated those numbers over the last ten games of the season. He will likely start the 2017 with the Captains, but could move up fairly quickly to Lynchburg if his hot hitting continues. While he was drafted as a center fielder, he was used almost exclusively in left.

Round 12, Pick 16 – Zach Plesac – RHP

After having Tommy John surgery in April, Plesac missed all of the 2016 season. He will likely follow a similar track to Brady Aiken, beginning to pitch in the AZL next season, then moving up as soon as he is ready. He will be 22 when next season begins.

Gavin Collins – C Round 13, Pick 16 –– C

While drafted as a catcher, as I’ve already mentioned, those at bats were few and far between in SS this year, so Collins played mostly at third base (41 games) and never got behind the plate. He was a fair hitter (.260 AVG, .348 OBP) and walked 22 times to just 28 strike outs.

Mitch Longo – LF Round 14, Pick 16 –– LF

Longo was a regular in right field and DH for the Scrappers in 2016, batting .307 with a modicum of power and four steals without getting caught. Depending on other moves, he could start 2016 in Lake County or play a little longer in Extended Spring and Mahoning Valley.

Ben Krauth – LHP Round 16, Pick 16 –– LHP

Krauth will almost certainly be the first of this draft class to make his Major League debut as he has already began his ascent, jumping from the AZL, to Mahoning Valley, then all the way to Lake County in his first season. He’s 22, has impeccable command and, while he doesn’t have much for velocity, makes up for it by changing speeds well. He was often used over multiple outings during his first season, which could be a portent that he will be moving to the rotation, but hopefully it was just to get him as many innings as possible. He is perfectly suited for short relief with a easily repeatable, compact delivery and consistent pace. In addition, he’s no LOOGY as he’s kept of right handers (.198 average) even better than lefties (.229).

Trenton Brooks – OF Round 17, Pick 16 –– OF

In addition to the three outfielders picked by the Indians in the 2016 draft ahead of him that landed in Arizona, there were a few hold backs from 2015 and some call ups from the Dominican Summer League that made it very difficult for fringe prospects like Brooks to get playing time in 2016. When he did play, he was a serviceable center fielder although not as flashy as Capel. Offensively, he has growing to do, but is fundamentally sound.

Round 18, Pick 16 – Raymond Burgos – LHP

A labrum injury kept Burgos out of the 2016 season, but at 18 years old, he should have plenty of time to rehab and play a season in AZL before needing to advance.

Dakody Clemmer – RHP Round 19, Pick 16 –– RHP

The side-arming right hander had a rough time in his initial season in the AZL, averaging 1.8 baserunners per inning thanks to a predilection for giving up both walks and hits at an extremely high rate. He had his positive moments, including two where he threw two scoreless innings with three strike outs in each outing, but those were rare. Much more often he had a parade around the bases including at least two base runners in seven of his last ten outings. He’s a near guarantee to repeat in the desert next year, especially after failing a drug test and being suspended for the first 50 games of 2017.

Mike Letkewicz – RHP Round 23, Pick 16 –– RHP

The Scrappers most dominant reliever in 2016, Letkewicz sniped six wins and saved four while posting a 1.74 ERA despite only striking out 5 per 9. He did give up quite a few hits, however, and too many walks for comfort. Expect that ERA to rise unless his other numbers improve significantly, but he should still begin 2017 in A ball.

Skylar Arias – LHP Round 24, Pick 16 –– LHP

Arias is left handed, strikes out hitters quite often and rarely walks anyone. When batters put the ball in play, it tends to go on the ground, which is a good thing in the Majors, but bad in the AZL where less than perfect lighting, a rough (and extremely hard) infield and questionable defenders can turn the lowliest worm-burner into a single. Still only 19, Arias is ahead of schedule if anything and should get a solid run in Mahoning Valley next year.

Jonathan Laureno – 3B Round 25, Pick 16 –– 3B

The third baseman didn’t play much in Mahoning Valley during the season, but he did continue on to Instructional League ball to extend his season. He batted just .104 during the regular season and when I saw him play in instructs he was unable to hit the ball out of the infield, although he did play superb defense. He could definitely use another season in MV and, assuming Collins is promoted, he could actually get some regular starting time.

Tanner Tully – LHP Round 26, Pick 16 –– LHP

Tully allowed just 32 hits and nine walks in 46 innings in 2016, starting as a reliever and ending the season as a starter. Even in the bullpen, Tully almost always pitched multiple innings and it appears, for now, that Tully will remain in the rotation. As a lefty who is just utterly dominant against other left handers (.120/.200/.160) and not quite as proficient against right handers, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him ultimately moved to the bullpen at the higher minor league levels.

Jamal Rutledge – SS Round 28, Pick 16 –– SS

Unfortunately, Rutledge barely played while he was with the AZL in 2016, coming off the bench almost exclusively as a second baseman. Despite being 20 and playing against mostly 18 year olds, he provided nearly no offense, hitting .109/.128/.152 with just one walk to 14 K’s.

Defensively, he has an excellent glove, but his arm should offer much trepidation. What he needs most is regular playing time to allow him to get his timing on both sides of the ball, but considering the incredible depth of talent in the middle infield positions at the low levels, it’s hard to see that happening. Most likely, he will start the season in Extended Spring in 2017, then a decision will have to be made if he is worthy of Mahoning Valley or needs to start his age 21 season in rookie ball.

Ryder Ryan – RHP Round 30, Pick 16 –– RHP

The Indians did a great job signing players from the 2016, maintaining the rights to 24 of the first 30 drafted, but didn’t sign a single player after 30. Ryan was originally one of those late round picks that didn’t sign when the Indians drafted him in final round of the 2014 draft out of high school. After two years of college at UNC, he changed his mind and joined the Indians for 2016.

Ryan started off 2016 slow for the AZL Indians, but after allowing six runs in his first four appearances he would only allow three more in his next 11 for a 1.80 ERA over 15 IP. He also struck out an impressive 21 over that span to just 4 walks, but having seen him quite a few times, there should be considerable worry about his command as those numbers were greatly bolstered by the fact that the average AZL player has no clue where the strike zone is.