Name: Oscar Charles Gamble Position: DH Tribe Time: 1973-1975 Number: 23 DOB: 12/20/1949 Stats G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG AVG OPS Best Season (1974) 135 454 74 132 16 4 19 59 48 51 5 6 .363 .469 .291 .832 Indians Career 369 1192 190 327 43 10 54 148 135 127 19 15 .352 .463 .274 .815

Known more for his hair then his hitting by modern baseball fans, Oscar Gamble was the Indians first regular DH and remains to this day one of the top ten in franchise history. Beyond his time with the Indians, Gamble is most remembered for his long tenure in New York, but his career started much earlier when he was drafted by the Cubs in 1968.

After making his debut in 1969 after less than 200 minor league games, he was traded to the Phillies in a minor deal. As a part time outfielder in Philadelphia, Gamble didn’t show any particular aptitude for power or speed and played defense poorly enough that as soon as he switched leagues, he would primarily DH for every team he played with in the future. Somehow, the Phillies still gave him three seasons to prove himself before trading him (and Roger Freed) to Cleveland for Del Unser and Terry Wedgewood. A significantly better defender, Unser would be a better fit for Philadelphia, but wouldn’t provide the offensive performance of Gamble in the years to come.

The American League would adopt the DH for the 1973 season, perfect timing for the Indians given their off-season acquisition. While the usual catcher, John Ellis, would officially be the Indians first DH in game one, Gamble would play 70 games in that position in his first season in Cleveland, playing in the outfield the rest of the time. Gamble had never played over 100 games in games in his career prior to this point or slugged above .350, but he would play in 113 and hit 20 home runs for a .464 slugging percent in 1973. For a team who’s top offensive performer was Buddy Bell following the trade of Graig Nettles to New York, this kind of production was huge.

In his second season, Gamble would build on his performance by bringing his average above .270 for the first time, hitting .291 while still slugging above .460. He only hit 19 home runs this season, but increased his doubles, triples and OBP. While he hit all over the line-up in both seasons, Manager Ken Aspromonte took advantage of their surprise slugger by changing him from mostly hitting second or sixth in his first season to hitting primarily fifth in his second behind Ellis or Charlie Spikes.

In addition to this being a breakout year for Gamble, Spikes also saw a dramatic improvement over his previous season and the pair helped the Indians improve by 208 runs scored over the previous season, scoring the most in any season since 1964. While the pitching staff also improved, it was only enough to move the Indians from 6th to 4th in the AL East.

The 1975 season would be Gamble’s last in Cleveland and it would seem an amalgamation of his first two. His average dipped back down to .261, but he walked more than ever to keep his OBP steady. Another 15 home runs and 16 doubles kept his production up as he set marks as an Indians DH that wouldn’t be matched until Andre Thornton took over the position with authority nearly a decade later. Even now, only Thornton and Travis Hafner have surpassed Gamble’s three seasons as primary DH.

In August of 1975, Gamble did move from DH back to the outfield as Rico Carty, the Indians DH for the next two years, took over the pure hitting role. Set to become a free agent in two seasons and out of his most useful position, Gamble was traded to the Yankees for Pat Dobson, who would be one of the Indians strongest starting pitchers in 1976 before retiring after the 1977 season.

Gamble would play just one year in New York this time before being traded to the White Sox for Bucky Dent. From there, he signed as a free agent with San Diego, but played just one year of his five year deal there before being traded to the Rangers in 1978 in a five man deal that saw Mike Hargrove go to Texas. At the deadline in 1979, he would head back to New York in an eight man deal and there he would play out the rest of the contract he signed with the Padres as well as his next.

Offensively, Gamble to continued to improve as his career went on, hitting 31 home runs with the Padres in 1977, then batting a career best .358 between Texas and New York in 1979. While he was never a full time player with the Yankees, he was always good for at least ten home runs and generally kept an average above .260. His years of usefulness ran out eventually, however, as his second free agent deal with the Yankees, signed just for the 1984 season didn’t work out well and he was let go at the end of the season. Signing with the White Sox for one more year, Gamble’s power had run out at the age of 35 and he retired after his August release.

While his career ended fairly young, it also began extremely young as he made his debut at just 19 and he would still play a full 17 seasons and hit exactly 200 home runs across his seven franchises.