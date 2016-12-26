Name: Rafael Jose Betancourt Position: Relief Pitcher Tribe Time: 2003-2009 Number: 63 DOB: 04/29/1975 Stats W L W% ERA G Hld Sv SVO IP H ER HR BB SO WHIP Best Season (2007) 5 1 .833 1.48 68 31 3 6 79.1 51 13 4 9 80 0.76 Indians Career 23 22 .511 3.25 371 84 17 40 410.0 359 148 42 108 409 1.14 Post Season Career 0 0 .000 5.40 7 2 0 0 10 7 6 1 1 9 0.80

There is no more thankless job in baseball than that of the set-up man. It’s a pivotal spot in the need of a talented player, yet the closer gets all the credit when things go right and you can guess who gets the blame when things go wrong. In the mid-2000’s, the Indians had one pitcher who was there to make sure things went right much more often than they went wrong and that man was Rafael Betancourt.

Betancourt was a breakthrough player in many ways for the Indians. He was initially signed as an international free agent by the Red Sox in 1993 out of Venezuela as a short stop, but was converted to a pitcher in 1997 and released after the 1999 season before playing a year in Japan with the Yokohama Bay Stars. The Sox brought him back the US for 2001, but released him again after an extremely lackluster season in AA.

The Indians entered the situation in 2003. Signing Betancourt as a minor league free agent, he quickly burned through Akron and Buffalo on his way to his Major League debut at the age of 28 in July of 2003. The Indians were going through a transitional period, changing players, management and the front office from the 1990’s and anyone who stuck out could find himself with long term employment. After five years in the minors and Japan, playing for three different teams, Betancourt made sure he was one of those who stuck out.

In his rookie season, he was used in low risk relief situations (ironically, David Riske was used in high risk situations) and he proved himself with a 2.13 ERA in 33 appearances, staying on the roster for the rest of the season.

Betancourt marked a change in the Indians strategy in 2004. For the first time, the best pitcher in the Indians bullpen was not the closer, but the man used in the most important situations. While this wasn’t as well defined as it has become under Terry Francona in the last couple seasons, Betancourt was used in 23 save or hold situations while Bob Wickman, with his 4.32 ERA, was used in just 18 after returning to the team in July. Wickman was still used for saves, but his style of allowed nearly a runner and a half per inning and striking out almost no one didn’t fit situations with runners on. Betancourt, with his 10.3 K/9 was a better fit for these, and he lead the team in holds with 12 because of it.

Despite great success at times, Betancourt would never move from this role, with other “closers” being brought in for the glory while the Venezuelan righty did the dirty work. He would never save more games in a season with Cleveland than he did while Wickman was injured in 2004 (4) although he was certainly capable.

Major League Baseball began serious steroid testing in 2004 and Betancourt was the first Major Leaguer for the Indians to test positive and one of the first in baseball when he was suspended for ten games in 2005. Obviously, the punishment for using performance enhancers has been greatly increased since this time.

That year, there was a confluence of breakout seasons and good signings that lead to one of the best bullpens in Indians history. Bob Howry was signed as a free agent for 2004, but really broke out in 2005, setting the (since broken) record for appearances in a single season with 79. Fernando Cabrera had the only good season of his career with a 1.49 ERA in 30.2 innings and Arthur Rhodes had a 2.09 ERA as the lefty. Unfortunately, this confluence did not extend to the starting rotation and the Indians came up just short of the post-season.

While the bullpen was great as a whole (including Riske still as well), the unquestionable three headed monster of the late innings was Howry, Betancourt and Wickman. All three threw at least 60 IP with an ERA under 3.00 and combined to save or hold 88 of 97 opportunities. It was in this season that Howry advanced the Indians single season holds mark to 29 and Wickman nearly matched Jose Mesa‘s team record with 45 saves. After a poor showing for the bullpen as a whole and Wickman and Betancourt in particular in 2006, those numbers would be threatened again in 2007.

The 2007 season was essentially what the 2005 season could have been with a little consistency from the starting rotation (outside of ERA leader Kevin Millwood). CC Sabathia and Fausto Carmona fought for the Cy Young (with CC winning and Carmona needing to change his name to Roberto Hernandez because he lost) and in the bullpen, Eric Wedge trusted Betancourt and his left handed counterpart, Rafael Perez, in any situation. Joe Borowski was officially the closer and, while he did save 45 games like Wickman before, he did so in the ugliest fashion possible with a 5.07 ERA. While that was going on, Betancourt held a team record 31 games and saved three more for 34 successful conversions in 37 attempts (Perez made 13 of 15). Both Rafael right and Rafael left finished the year with an ERA below 1.80 and Betancourt’s of 1.47 made him one of the best right handed relievers in Indians history.

Good defense, good offense, two elite starters and a great bullpen brought the Indians to the post-season for the first time since 2001 and the ALCS for the first time since 1997. Betancourt pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three as the Indians moved quickly past the Yankees in the ALDS. While his overall line didn’t look as good against Boston in the ALCS, he had nothing to do with the eventual seven game series loss. In his first four appearances, the Indians went 2-1 with Betancourt earning a hold while striking out five in 6.1 innings and allowing just one hit.

In game seven, Betancourt came in for Jake Westbrook in the seventh, down one. After an error, he allowed a home run to Dustin Pedroia to push Boston’s lead to three. It was in the next inning, when he gave up three hits and a walk before retiring the second batter of the inning, then a bases clearing double to Pedroia that the Red Sox put away both the game and the series. His last run allowed came a batter later when Jensen Lewis, who had been nearly as dominant in the regular season as Betancourt and Perez, allowed a two run home run to Kevin Youkilis.

The Indians could have won the series with a win in games five, six or seven, but instead of a World Series visit in 2007, 2008 would mark the beginning of the destruction of the team, ultimately building the next attempt at a World Championship. Sabathia was the biggest name moved that year, although Betancourt may have been had he not completely fallen apart with a 5.07 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9. The Indians had made the mistake of giving him a two year extension prior to the 2008 season and, with his skills and price no longer matching, were only able to return a poorly thought of prospect, Connor Graham for Betancourt when they did trade him in 2009.

Graham never pitched for the Indians, being released in 2010, but Betancourt would go on to have a very successful career in Colorado, including his first chance to close when he hit 37 years old in 2012. In all, he was an extremely effective pitcher from 2009 through 2012 for the Rockies before age finally caught up with the late starting reliever. He missed all of 2014 with injury and while the Rockies tried to bring him back for 2015, the 40 year old just didn’t have it anymore. He retired early in 2016 after not being offered a contract as a free agent.

While Vinnie Pestano has since taken Betancourt’s single season hold record and Joe Smith his career mark (Bryan Shaw also tied his career mark of 84 in 2016), there is little question that Betancourt was the Indians first real embrace of a modern bullpen. Every pitcher since then, from Howry in 2005 through Shaw and Andrew Miller today has benefited from the experimentation of Eric Wedge with his dominant bullpens in the mid-2000’s and that couldn’t have happened without the pedantic styling of Rafael Betancourt.