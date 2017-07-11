AL All-Stars: 2

NL All-Stars: 1

Tribe Focus

The Indians were well represented by starting third baseman Jose Ramirez, who batted second. He singled through the right side of the infield in each of his two at bats with almost identical hits. While he was stranded both times, he did steal a base with two outs in his second at bat. He was pulled for Miguel Sano prior to the bottom of the fourth.

Francisco Lindor came in defensively the following inning and immediately fielded a ball, but struck out in his first at bat. He also turned a double play in the 7th. Michael Brantley came into the game defensively in the bottom of the 6th. He didn’t get an at bat until the 8th, but when he did he copied Ramirez with a strong single through the right side of the infield. Lindor hit again after Brantley, but struck out to end the inning. Brantley would ground into a double play in his second at bat, but it was after Robinson Cano homered in the 10th to give the AL the lead.

With Craig Kimbrel pitching the ninth, it was Andrew Miller who was tasked with pitching the ninth. He was the beneficiary of a nice catch from Justin Upton to start the inning.

All-Star Top Three

3. Yadier Molina – C NL – 7% of vote

Molina’s solo home run tied the game for the NL and eventually lead the game to extra innings. He also walked later in the game.

2. Andrew Miller – CP AL – 67% of vote

Miller finished out tonight’s All-Star Game, walking Joey Votto, but ultimately striking out rookie sensation Cody Bellinger to end the game with a one run AL victory.

1. Robinson Cano – PH/2B AL – 23% of vote

I don’t care what the votes were, Robinson Cano was the man who ended this game and deserved the MVP. His 10th inning home run allowed Miller to earn the save although did strike out in his first at bat.

Honorable Mention

Carlos Martinez pitched two scoreless innings for the NL and struck out four.

Chris Sale also pitched two innings, but only struck out two and allowed three hits.

Johnathan Schoop doubled for the only non-HR extra base hit and scored on Miguel Sano’s single for the first run of the game.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: Back to your regularly scheduled programming, the Indians will begin the second half on Friday night against the Athletics. The Tribe’s five All-Stars and coaching staff will rejoin their teammates in Oakland for the 10:05 PM Eastern start time. Carlos Carrasco will start game one against Sonny Gray.