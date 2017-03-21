Baseball and Brews goes back to the basics with just the two best friends hosting! This week, I try to convince Brad that I am DONE dwelling on the past and will only look to the future for the Indians but just getting started with my belief in Michael Martinez!

We get into the pitching depth for the Indians, Michael Brantley’s promising recovery, and who in the world will fill the shoes for Jason Kipnis at second? Also we get into Phenom Baseball and the “What So!” bracelets (that awesomely glow in the dark!) and how their developmental organization is centered around bringing up players the best way possible.

All of this and tons more while Brad and I happily throw back some Conways Irish Ale from GreatLakes Brewing Company and Swenson’s galley boys!

If you have any questions, comments, issues or suggestions please feel free to reach out to any of us on twitter!

Brad – @BradWojdyla

Cait – @cle_itisgone

GO TRIBE!

Listen to “Back To The Basics” on Spreaker.https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js