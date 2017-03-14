We turn nothing into something this week as this episode is a hodgepodge of topics. We talk WBC, rule changes (no arguments), Brantley playing in a sim game this week, our thoughts on the future of Bradley Zimmer, and we wrap it up by talking about player safety specifically pitchers.

While grasping at straws for conversation pieces, we took a swig of the good stuff. This week, the good stuff is the Blonde ale that comes from BJ’s Brewhouse in North Olmsted.

20 MORE DAYS! GO TRIBE!

