When you look at the play-off run in 2016, one of the Cleveland Indians’ major strengths was a bullpen that was as dominant as any other in recent memory. This strength looks to carry over and perhaps be even better headed into the 2017 season.

The key players will be back along with a full season of Andrew Miller, perhaps the best left-handed reliever in baseball in terms of his flexibility to come into the game at any critical juncture and get the job done.

Barring injuries, locks to make the team along with Miller headed in the regular season are Cody Allen, Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and newly-acquired lefty Boone Logan. That leaves two or three spots open depending on whether the Indians carry seven or eight relievers. Most likely Zach McAllister makes the team as a middle reliever so that really narrows the choices down to one or two spots on the roster.

I’d argue strongly one of those spots should go to Mike Clevinger, who can fill the role of long reliever and spot starter. Of course, this decision rests on the five rotation slots filled by Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin and Trevor Bauer. If one of those five start the season on the DL, then Clevinger should slide into the rotation.

Many may disagree with this and instead think it would be wiser to keep grooming Clevinger long-term for the rotation and let him continue to shuttle between Cleveland and Columbus to serve as a de facto sixth starter. Headed into his age 26 season, I just think it’s smarter for him to fill a role on the 25-man roster now with a World Series title as the goal and there is little for him to prove by starting the season in Columbus. He can get MLB hitters out now.

Clevinger appeared in 17 games and made 10 starts in his rookie season last year with Cleveland. He pitched 53 innings and gave up 50 hits and 31 earned runs (5.26 ERA) along with 29 walks and 50 Ks. However, he settled down quite a bit after giving up 14 runs in his first 14 innings of MLB action. After his first three appearances, he gave up 17 runs in his next 39 innings for a respectable 3.92 ERA.

During the postseason, Clevinger also was counted in for critical stretches and made four appearances including three in the World Series when he hurled four innings total against the Cubs and gave up two runs and two hits and struck out two while walking four.

When finalizing the 25-man roster, I think the team would be better served to carry just a dozen pitchers including a seven-man bullpen and go with 13 position players (including a utility player to be named).

Inevitably, Francona and the front office will find a way to keep up to eight bullpen players when possible. Let’s take a look at some of the potential options for the remaining one or two bullpen slots.

Shawn Armstrong

Armstrong enters his age 26 season and has pitched briefly in parts of two seasons in MLB, all with Cleveland. The right-hander has logged 18.2 innings with the Tribe and has a combined total of 18 Ks and five BBs along with giving up 5 earned runs and 14 hits. With Columbus in 2016, Armstrong appeared in 47 games and pitched 49 innings giving up 27 hits and 29 walks while striking out a whopping 72 hitters. If Armstrong shows better command, he could have a bigger role with the Indians.

Joseph Colon

Colon turns 27 on February 18 and made his big league debut in July with the Indians. In 11 games, Colon pitched 10 innings and gave up 8 earned runs and walked 7. He also struck out 10 hitters. In 20 appearances in Columbus, Colon pitched 22 innings and gave up 2 earned runs (0.82 ERA), walking 12 and striking out 21. Like Armstrong, if he can achieve better control, he could factor into the bullpen mix.

Nick Goody

Goody turns 26 in July. He is a right-handed reliever acquired in an off-season trade with the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash. He pitched in 27 games for New York in 2016 and finished 10. In 29 innings he gave up 30 hits, 15 runs (4.66 ERA) and 12 walks. He also struck out 34 batters, so he does have the ability to get a strikeout when needed.

Carlos Frias

Frias will enter his age 27 season and was acquired from the Dodgers in January for a player to be named or cash. The right-hander has bounced between the minors and MLB for the last three years. He’s made 33 appearance in MLB including 15 starts. In 114 innings, he’s given up 123 hits and 60 runs and 34 BB while striking out 75. Frias battled injuries in 2016 and if fully healthy now, he could contend for that final spot in the bullpen.

Kyle Crockett

The baby faced Crockett now enters his age 25 season and has appeared with the Indians in parts of three seasons. The soft-tossing lefty has bounced between Cleveland and Columbus during that time and has made 103 appearance with the Tribe. During his MLB tenure, he’s pitched in 63.2 innings and given up 59 hits and 23 earned runs (3.25 ERA) while walking 22 and striking out 60. Typically, his role has been to pitch early in middle relief and in mostly favorable match-ups as Manager Terry Francona has been hesitant to expand his role.

Perci Garner

Garner earned a late-season call-up in 2016 for the Indians and will enter his age 28 season. The right-hander has appeared in eight MLB games, all with Cleveland last season, and has pitched 9.1 innings. During that time, Garner has given up 12 hits and 5 earned runs. In 71 appearance in 2016 between Akron and Columbus, Garner gave up 52 hits in 78.2 innings and gave up 16 earned runs (1.83 ERA). He also walked also 22 and struck out 70 during those appearances.

Ryan Merritt

He’ll likely continue to be groomed as a starter, but stranger things have happened. I’m throwing him into bullpen consideration simply because he’s a lefty and was a surprise postseason hero when he got called upon for an emergency start in the American League Championship Series. He pitched a nearly flawless 4.1 innings giving up just two hits on no runs or walks before he was lifted to let the bullpen close it out. Prior to that appearance, the lefty had only appeared in four games and made one start in his MLB career. He had pitched only 11 innings and gave up just two runs and six hits in his appearances all in 2016. After six minor league seasons, Merritt now enters his age 25 season and has appeared in 120 games including 115 starts in the minors. He’s 45-31 in the minors and has logged 684 innings.

Pitchers such as Cody Anderson, Adam Plutko and lefty Shawn Morimando are poised to start in Columbus and also to provide organizational depth. It’s possible each player in this group could make appearances in a bullpen role for Cleveland as the season progress, but it appears unlikely this is the plan heading into Spring Training.