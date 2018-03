With just one week left in Spring Training, Joe & Mike discuss the final roster spots, particularly the ongoing battle between Erik Gonzalez, Giovanny Urshela and Rob Refsnyder. To keep things going on the minor side, there’s a look into the potential 2018 Columbus Clippers and things are looking bright, shiny and new for the first time in years. Finally, Mike goes on another psychotic rant about pitchers for no reason.