Opening day is generally filled with hope, happiness and a level of optimism that comes with any new venture. The beginning of a new season is a chance to erase the painful memories of the past and “spring” forward to new goals, aspirations and, most importantly, health.

For some, every part of the equation is in place but the “health.”

The Indians have several key injuries as they travel to Arlington, Texas to kickoff the 2017 campaign.

Jason Kipnis 2B

Kipnis continues to suffer with inflammation due to a strain of the right shoulder. He resumed light “baseball related activities” prior to the team breaking camp on Thursday and is still on track to be Major League game ready in about three weeks, according to team sources.

A strain of the shoulder muscle is a tear in the substance of the muscle itself. Typically, it’s an overuse injury; caused by a forceful movement of one of the joints when the shoulder is not ready for it. What’s surprising about Kipnis’ strain is that it occurred in the first few days of reporting to camp; before an inter-squad or exhibition game was played. The main cause of shoulder and muscle strain is improper warm-up before competition.

Did Kipnis begin throwing too hard, too soon? Was he taking full swings in the cage before warming up?

Regardless, both the Indians and Kipnis are involved with a delicate situation moving forward. Shoulder movements dictate a majority of “power movements” while batting. For example, as a left-handed batter, the right shoulder is closest to the pitcher. It serves as the lead arm which assists in “pulling” the knob of the bat to the ball right before the barrel-head is released into the hitting zone. To most instructors, the lead shoulder is a source of power.

While Kipnis may not miss significant time, his power and seasonal longevity may be compromised. Shoulder strains tend to linger without surgery and with the rigors of a 162+ season ahead of him, the Indians will need to turn to their minor league depth chart to plug in the gaps of any missing playing time from the all-star second-baseman.

Lonnie Chisenhall OF

Staying with the theme of injured right-shoulders, Chisenhall will start the ’17 season on the shelf. The outfielder crashed into the wall in a spring-training game last week and the Indians made the decision to place Chisenhall on the 10-day disabled list now rather than letting him play through what has been referred to as a mild shoulder sprain in an effort to keep him off the DL for a longer period of time.

“We talked to Lonnie,” manager Terry Francona told Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com . “Lonnie’s going to start the season on the DL, and the reason we came to that conclusion is because we didn’t want to force him to the DL because he looks like, feels like a pretty good player.

“He looks a heck of a lot better than he did last year at this time, but he was probably going to get two at-bats Friday. That’s just not ready, and he understands that.”

A sprain is not as serious as a strain but certainly noteworthy enough to land on the DL. A sprain does not necessarily mean a tear of the ligament and by all accounts, is not what Chisenhall faces here.

Putting him on the DL is simply precautionary and a testament to the the long season that awaits.

OF Daniel Robertson

The outfielder left Tuesday’s game with a left hamstring injury and is out indefinitely, according to team sources. He suffered the injury while playing the outfield. There is little information on this as he was not expected to make the Opening Day 25-man day roster.

Robertson was singed to a minor league deal on November 24th.

Cody Anderson RHP

Anderson underwent “Tommy John” surgery on Monday and the operation was performed by Dr. Meister in Dallas. He’ll miss the 2017 season.