In the last regularly scheduled podcast of 2017, Joe Coblitz and Justin Lada talk about the Indians season ending in disappointment, a bit on the roster decisions on Michael Brantley, Jason Kipnis, Josh Tomlin and Yandy Diaz. They talk about the options on Brantley and Tomlin as well as free agents Carlos Santana, Bryan Shaw, Joe Smith and Austin Jackson as well as some 2018 stuff.

(Thanks for all that listened this season. For those who care, we will attempt to do podcasts every other week during the offseason or every three weeks or whenever news necessitates.) https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/burning-river-radio-101617.mp3