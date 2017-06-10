The Indians have had a dire catching situation for quite some time now, with the last Major League talent to come completely from within the system before Roberto Perez being Victor Martinez. For years, the catchers in AAA have been a hodgepodge of third string Major Leaguers, failed prospects and AAAA stars. They went extremely catcher heavy in the 2016 draft in an effort to alleviate that, but the effects are not obvious yet, largely because we’re considering Gavin Collins (2016 Draft, 13th Round) as a third baseman. As it is, there is but one superstar on this list with 2-4 others who could eventually be Major League back-ups. For the moment, this still has to be considered an extreme weak point in the Indians system.

10. Martin Cervenka – 2009 International Free Agent – A+ Lynchburg

by Gavin Potter

Martin Cervenka is the definition of a late-blooming prospect. Originally signed in 2009, the Czech Republic-born catcher’s best wRC+ between 2011 and 2015 was an 83 mark posted in the Rookie League in 2012. Out of nowhere, Cervenka put up a a 103 wRC+ last year in Lake County, while throwing out an absurd 52% of base stealers. He’s been respectable at the plate in 2017 at Lynchburg, with a 93 wRC+ this season, and has still been impressive on defense, throwing out 50% of base stealers. Unfortunately, at nearly 25 with no AA experience, he is probably running out of time to have any shot at seeing the MLB.

9. Michael Tinsley – 2016 Draft, Round 7 – Extended Spring Training

Other Positions: LF (6 Games Played)

by Gavin Potter

One of three catchers drafted in 2016, Tinsley was taken in the 7th round out of Kansas, where he posted a .995 OPS his senior season, while walking 32 times and striking out just 18. Regarded as a quality athlete, Tinsley is an intriguing prospect as a catcher, but hardly has a professional sample to draw from, having just played 8 games of short season ball last year, where he had a .619 OPS. Look for Tinsley to open 2017 back with Mahoning Valley.

8. Christopher De Jesus – 2014 Int. Free Agent – Dominican Summer League

Other Positions: 1B (15 GP), 3B (1 GP)

by Joseph Coblitz

De Jesus represents all that could be in young Indians catchers. Individually, De Jesus is headed for his third season in the Dominican this year, but is still only 20 years old. He hit for a decent average last year, but doesn’t walk, strike out or hit for power. He’s the most advanced of the Indians young catchers, but could be interchangeable on this list with Miguel Jerez (19) and Felix Fernandez (20). None hit particularly well and we won’t know much defensively for years although I though Jerez played well in the extremely limited action I saw him in this year.

De Jesus represents potential that doesn’t exist in a few others on this list and the very few catchers that are in the Indians system, but not included here, but the likelihood of reaching that potential is slim.

7. Jeremy Lucas – 2012 Draft, Round 12 – AAA Columbus

Other Positions: 1B (53 GP)

by Justin Lada

The 25 year old Lucas has yet to play a full season in his five years in the Indians organization. Even in limited time, he’s shown plenty of potential with the bat, posting OPS’ of .805 in 2013 and 2015. He got off to a hot start in 2016, but suffered an injury and still posted a respectable .766 OPS. He’s playing less in 2017 and there was always doubt that Lucas would ever catch long term. His health has never really allowed the Indians to ask that question and his bat was always going to be his calling card, but now in AAA, Lucas is going to need to play to stick in the organization, especially with Mejia beating down the door. Once that happens, Lucas might either move off catcher permanently or wind up as a backup or minor league free agent.

6. Sicnarf Loopstok – 2013 Draft, Round 13 – A+ Lynchburg

Other Positions: 1B (46 GP), LF (9 GP)

by Caitlin Boron

It’s become custom this season to see Sicnarf Loopstok’s name pop when First Pitch updates me about the Lynchburg game. As a catcher, he’s only caught in eight games this year, with a 31% CS (4 caught in 13 chances). There’s a lot to improve on, and he has the time to do it, with some of the best in front of him to learn from.

His strength is his bat, which has stayed pretty heated in his third season touching base with Lynchburg. So far, it’s proving to be the better of the three years. Currently, Loopstok sits among the top of the roster for a number of different stats. He leads in RBIs (28) and OPS (.847), and holds the second spot in total bases (79 – 13 2B, 2 3B), HR (5), and OBP (.374).

If Loopstok can keep playing consistently at the plate, while working on his glove work behind the plate, there should be little reason holding him back from moving up. The only thing I can think of to this point is a position crutch ahead of him at catcher and 1B with Francisco Mejia and Bobby Bradley.

5. Eric Haase – 2011 Draft, Round 7 – AA Akron

by Justin Lada

Haase, a former Ohio State commit despite being from just outside of the outskirts of the University of Michigan, profiles a little like Lucas in terms of a guy who has shown pop behind the plate and has run into some injury issues. What makes Haase a little better are his arm and overall defensive skills.

Since his full season debut in 2013, Haase looked like a catcher who could draw walks, hit with some pop, strikeout and play great defense behind the plate. He suffered an injury last year and it’s possible it could be setting him back from in 2017. He’s walking less, striking out more, but still hitting for power. Having to give up at bats to Mejia in AA isn’t helping him and it’s possible Mejia could pass him up in terms of level, which might open more at bats for him. He’ll be 25 this coming off-season and could use a healthy season with reps at the plate and behind the dish to re-establish his value.

4. Daniel Salters – 2015 Undrafted Free Agent – A+ Lynchburg

by Gavin Potter

Originally a 13th round pick in 2015, Salters has struggled heavily in the past year, but has flashed good potential in his brief professional career. At age 23 last year, Salters slashed .281/.363/.395 in 48 games in High-A, while throwing out 30% of base stealers. His strong play resulted in a promotion to Akron on June 27. He struggled after the jump, finishing his season in Akron with just a 74 wRC+. He started 2017 back in Lynchburg, where he’s been even worse, with a 57 wRC+. Now 24, the struggles are a concern, but with success as recently as last year, Salters can realistically get his career back on track.

3. Li-Jen Chu – 2012 International Free Agent – A Lake County

by Joseph Coblitz

Chu originally signed when he was 18, but Tommy John surgery cost him a year and after playing part time in Short Season and Rookie ball for three years, he’s finally playing his first full season in A ball at the age of 23. While Chu is hitting like a 23 year old in A ball with 7 home runs, 9 doubles and 25 RBI in 53 games, that’s hard to get too excited about. As has been the case for years, the Indians really need to clean out some of the weaker players at the upper levels and promote from below to see what they have in players like Chu. This may wind up with us saying the same thing about Chu in a few years, that he should be released so Jerez can get more playing time in AA or something along those lines, but the only way to find out is to try.

2. Logan Ice – 2016 Draft, CBA Round B – A Lake County

by Caitlin Boron

A switch hitter, Logan Ice, was drafted in 2016 in the second round from Oregon State University by the Indians. He started his career off in Mahoning Valley shortly after the draft, and in game one his bat connected, driving in two. After that, his bat cooled and he ended season one with eight RBI on 25 hits with an average below the Mendoza line.

For 2017, was promoted to low-A Lake County based on potential and a shift in the catching position up the ranks. Ice has already improved from last season, putting up numbers beyond those from MV, just in the first half of 2017. As a backstop he allowed 29 runners to steal on him, while throwing out 15 for a 34% caught stealing rate over his first two years.

In 2016 he played with solid confident in what he could do, but struggled with finding his groove to play up to the confidence. Now, with his first full year playing professional baseball, you’re seeing someone get comfortable while learning how to be better, finding the balance that is necessary.

Due to the players in front of him, it might be a slow progression for the young catcher. If they move, there’s a better chance he could move, especially after this season’s draft if they pick up a catcher. However, talent wise, I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays in Lake County at least for the remainder of 2017 to keep the consistency.

1. Francisco Mejia – 2012 International Free Agent – AA Akron

by Caitlin Boron

Of all the Mejia’s in the Indians farm system, it’s this one that you’ve probably heard of, and of all the Franciscos, he’s the newer of the two shiny toys the Indians have. After being signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2012, the Indians saw his potential and aimed to push him to new bounds. He’s taken every challenge they’ve put him against and ran with it.

For example, in 2016 he set a new record for the Indians minor leagues with a 50 game hitting streak across two MiLB levels. It was the 4th longest in MLB history, and the longest ever by a catcher in professional baseball. Over his last ten games, Mejia has a .447 BA, with 11 RBI on 17 hits (four HR, two doubles), adding to the proof that he not only brings a bat to the ballpark, but keeps his heat consistent.

Behind the plate, Mejia still has work to do as he learns how to frame pitches and call a game. He has gotten better at each level of the minor leagues, and had the opportunity to show off his glove to Terry Francona during big league camp in spring training. He’s a catcher with a glove and a bat, something any team would covet, though he did almost get traded in 2016 in the “deal” for Jonathan Lucroy.

He’s the halt for every catcher in the Indians system below AA, and he’s in the rearview mirror for every catcher ahead of him. I would be shocked if the Indians don’t push him again as they have so much to get him a step closer to the majors. Is he ready for the bigs now? Not just yet, but Mejia is on the right track to getting there in the near future.