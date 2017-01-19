There were quite a few extremely talented players making their debuts on the Hall of Fame ballot for the class of 2017, only adding to the backlog already created thanks to the period not quite affectionately known as the “steroid era.” Of course, the biggest name to Indians fans was Manny Ramirez.

Had Ramirez retired after 2008, he probably would have been a first ballot Hall of Famer three years ago, but instead, he lingered on, playing in just under 200 games over the next three seasons thanks to two separate suspensions for PEDs. With 555 home runs, 1,831 RBI, 69.2 WAR, .312 average, .996 OPS, nine Silver Sluggers, 12 All-Star selections and four top five MVP finishes, he had something for every voter, but thanks to his tainted legacy, he received just 23.8% of the vote, 12th among 2017 eligibles.

Making the Hall this year were Jeff Bagwell (86% in his 7th year), Tim Raines (86% in his 11th year) and first year eligible Ivan Rodriguez (76%). Just barely missing the cut were Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero.

Despite many voters taking advantage of the capability of voting for up to ten players, the backlog still exists, largely because voters are split virtually 50/50 on whether certain players who have the numbers have the moral fortitude to be included. Particularly, the arguments surrounding Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be if they are the greatest hitter and greatest pitcher in MLB. Instead, it’s whether they should be included among the top 300+. When the greatest of those with steroid implications can’t break 60%, it will be nearly impossible for those who don’t have quite the argument, like Ramirez, Curt Schilling, Larry Walker and Gary Sheffield.

Each of those four will remain on the ballot for 2018, but not everyone made that cut. Of former Indians, Casey Blake, Orlando Cabrera and Arthur Rhodes were each eligible, but didn’t receive a single vote. Lee Smith was also dropped off the ballot after receiving 34% of the vote as it was his 15th attempt. He was the last player to get the benefit of 15 years as the limit has since been dropped to 10, largely to help clean up the backlog. The next player to hit the threshold will likely be Edgar Martinez, who received 58% of the vote in his 8th eligible season.

For Indians fans, this could have a lasting effect. The 50% of voters who continue to select Bonds and Clemens will likely continue to and their ability to only vote for ten could hurt not only Ramirez’s chances this year, but the chances of Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel next year. The 2018 ballot is set to include another player like Pudge with a great chance of first ballot selection, Chipper Jones, and three others with a WAR above 60, Thome, Scott Rolen and Andruw Jones. We’ve already seen two of the greats from the 1990’s teams fall off after their first ballot as Kenny Lofton and Sandy Alomar, Jr. were given no recognition. Vizquel and Thome won’t likely suffer the same fate thanks to lengthier careers and stronger cases for the Hall, but the backlog could very easily see them waiting a awhile before enshrinement if it ever happens. As for Ramirez, he will likely have to wait even longer as there is no way he would get in before Bonds, who is without a PED suspension and has better numbers.

Some Indians fans may still resent the pair of Thome and Ramirez for the way they left the team, but it’s impossible to argue that two players have been more worthy of enshrinement in an Indians cap in the past 60 years.