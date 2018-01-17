With the official contract agreements between the Cleveland Indians and their arbitration eligible players all finalized (with the exception of Trevor Bauer) we now have a pretty good idea of what their payroll obligations will be for the start of the 2018 season. The following chart breaks down the contract situation for each player who has reached the Major Leagues and is still under team control for the Cleveland Indians. Numbers in light blue are guaranteed salaries, dark blue are the amounts owed if all options are exercised, dark red mean a player is subject to the MLB minimum salary as a pre-arbitration eligible player and light red spaces show years of arbitration.

Notes: