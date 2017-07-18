There’s an odd thing that happens whenever a pitcher not named Andrew Miller comes out of the Indians bullpen: panic! This has probably existed for all of baseball history for all teams as high leverage relief situations are very volatile, that’s why they’re high leverage, but it wasn’t apparent to the world before social media outlets like Twitter and Facebook allowed everyone to know what everyone else was thinking all the time.

Looking at the Indians bullpen this year, they’ve either been the best in baseball or among the best. They rank third in fWAR, but that’s largely because they’ve pitched more than 25 fewer innings than the top two teams and they rank first in ERA and FIP with a reasonable BABIP that would seem to show that a huge regression isn’t immanent.

Even more incredibly, the current Indians bullpen ranks 10th in Indians history in fWAR, a counting stat that is largely based on innings pitched. In a half of a season, the 2017 bullpen has been better than 107 of 116 other Indians bullpens were over a full season. Among bullpens with at least 200 innings, they rank fourth in FIP behind 1955, 1915 and 1976 and fourth in ERA behind 1954, 1976 and 2005.

As a unit, there’s little to complain about, but let’s to look into a specific issue, the perfect inning. One of the primary complaints about Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen specifically is that they never come in and get three consecutive outs.

To start, since the Indians started using relievers in a more modern fashion in the 1950’s, they have had 3,239 perfect relief appearances with at least three outs recorded. Incredibly, Miller already has 26 of these out of 63 appearances (41%). That seems a pretty good high water mark to compare the rest of the Indians relievers since 1950. The chart below took an incredibly long time to put together, so please enjoy thoroughly:

First Last RGP Perfect Appearances Perfect% Bob Howry 116 41 35.3% Chris Perez 274 91 33.2% Danys Baez 129 41 31.8% Vinnie Pestano 192 58 30.2% Cody Allen 352 103 29.3% Bob Wickman 255 74 29.0% Mike Jackson 212 59 27.8% Rafael Betancourt 371 97 26.1% Jose Mesa 293 71 24.2% Tony Sipp 248 60 24.2% Joe Smith 303 72 23.8% Bryan Shaw 341 79 23.2% Steve Karsay 160 36 22.5% Zach McAllister 148 32 21.6% David Riske 287 61 21.3% Steve Olin 194 41 21.1% Paul Shuey 361 75 20.8% Doug Jones 291 59 20.3% Steve Mingori 121 24 19.8% Derek Lilliquist 161 31 19.3% Nick Hagadone 143 27 18.9% Steve Reed 171 32 18.7% Rafael Perez 338 59 17.5% Jensen Lewis 161 28 17.4% Jesse Orosco 171 28 16.4% Gary Bell 250 39 15.6% Dave LaRoche 135 21 15.6% Ray Narleski 182 28 15.4% Tom Waddell 104 16 15.4% Eric Plunk 373 57 15.3% Victor Cruz 116 17 14.7% Don McMahon 140 20 14.3% Marc Rzepczynski 145 20 13.8% Ricardo Rincon 207 28 13.5% Ernie Camacho 141 19 13.5% Julian Tavarez 105 14 13.3% Scott Bailes 113 15 13.3% Don Mossi 188 24 12.8% Paul Assenmacher 309 38 12.3% Ed Farmer 100 12 12.0% Kyle Crockett 106 12 11.3% Tom Buskey 161 18 11.2% Phil Hennigan 144 16 11.1% Frank Funk 112 12 10.7% Bob Allen 204 19 9.3% Sid Monge 253 23 9.1% Dan Spillner 234 17 7.3% Jim Kern 189 12 6.3% Don Hood 103 6 5.8% Jamie Easterly 138 8 5.8%

The chart above shows the top 50 relievers in Indians history in games played after 1950 and the percentage of their appearances where they retired at least three batters and didn’t allow any to reach. This is the absolute best result for any reliever and what many fans apparently demand of all relievers. From July 1st, when Cody Allen pitched an inning in relief, struck out two and walked one:

And these could go on and on. Hopefully, Allen doesn’t like to search his name on twitter, because it isn’t pretty. Despite that, as the chart above shows, Allen has literally had more perfect appearances than any Indians pitcher ever (by 12). Of course, he’s also had more appearances than all but three pitchers in Indians history, but the percentage of perfect outings ranks fifth behind only Bob Howry, Chris Perez, Danys Baez and Vinnie Pestano. Because this particular split doesn’t count outings of less than three outs, LOOGY’s are likely undervalued, but that can’t take anything away from the fact that these pitchers all had perfect outings in 29% of their outings or better (Boone Logan has just 6 perfect outings out of 36 appearances this year, but he’s only had 10 appearances with at least 3 outs recorded and has been perfect in 13 of his other 26 appearances).

This isn’t outings without a run or blown saves, this means that 30% of the time, two of the most hated Indians ever (Perez and Baez) as well as Pestano and Allen, who are incredibly underrated, didn’t allow a base runner. If you are having a heart attack over a pitcher who is regularly perfect, I’m not sure what you have been watching over the past half century.

While not at the level of Allen, Bryan Shaw is also on this list at 23%, right next to Joe Smith who is much more highly considered among Indians fans. Zach McAllister is also on the list right below that. While there’s much more to pitching in relief than a perfect outing and how often they occur, it’s not surprising that what will likely end up being the best bullpen in Indians history includes three of the Indians all time greats in perfect outings. Add into that Andrew Miller’s 41%, Dan Otero‘s 28 of 93 from 2016 through 2017 (30%), Nick Goody‘s 8 of 31 (26%) and Shawn Armstrong‘s 10 of 34 from 2015 through 2017 (29%) and you have an entire bullpen that can be trusted to pitch a perfect inning more than anyone outside of about 10 pitchers in Indians history.

When you say:

Who do you think will replace them?

Since 1950, there have only been 10 pitchers better at recording perfect outings for the Cleveland Indians. While this is far from a real measure of value, it is what gets commented upon most socially. People want a perfect pitcher every time out and those on the team now are about as good as any ever.

Looking up this information was extremely tedious and will only really help those who don’t trust Allen and Shaw for some reason, but thanks to Baseball Reference’s Play Index, it’s possible. While it would be extremely unnecessary to look up every pitcher ever in this fashion, it doesn’t take too long to look up one.

Mariano Rivera pitched in relief 1,105 times. An incredible 405 times he finished at least one inning without allowing a hit, walk or run. That equates to 36% of his appearances, just ahead of anyone on the Indians all time list and with far more appearances, but below what Miller has done in the last two seasons. If you really think the Indians should cut/trade/demote/replace any of their top relievers realize that, in this aspect, even adding the greatest reliever in MLB history would only be a slight improvement.

If you want more concrete, overall numbers: since 2013, Andrew Miller is #4 in reliever fWAR and Cody Allen is #12. Since Kenley Jansen, Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel and Dellin Betances are unlikely to be available in the trade market, improving on those two pitchers would seem an impossibility. In addition, Shaw ranks #51 and McAllister #75. The current Indians bullpen is not only great this year, but has been great for a really long time. Please stop publicly defaming them.