Today, Brad, Cait and Joe were joined by Greg Popelka of Waiting for Next Year, Vince Guerrieri of Did the Tribe Win Last Night and Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com. Competing for the right to move on to the play-offs and to sign a Christmas carol at the end of the show, the three made their way through a course that featured holds, doubles, some teams from before 1950 and another great spelling bee. Finally, they looked a group of catchers and another of early barrier breakers before taking on five questions about some of the longest termed Indians ever.