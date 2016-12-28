This week on Do You Wahoo? on Cleveland Baseball & Brews we have another great game for you featuring three well versed contestants. From It’s Pronounced Lajaway, Vern Morrison fought off two former members of More than a Fan Cleveland in Ryan Thompson and current Forever Rebuilding contributor and host of the Lay of the Land podcast, Jeff Rich.

The trio competed in such tracts as knocking dingers, knowledge of Jose Mesa, the trade tracks created by Bartolo Colon and some queries about the Indians history in the play-offs. Back in their normal roles, Brad Wojdyla hosts with Caitlin Boron there for the questions and Joe Coblitz ready with the answers.