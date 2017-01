In the penultimate episode of Do You Wahoo, our three contestants, Matt Kocsan, Paul Duncan and in studio, Vince McKee of NEO Sports Insiders battle to see who knows the Indians the best! Games include the weekly lightning rounds, who got more, everyone’s favorite game the line-up card, Where In The World Is Carlos Santana to see where some of our favorite Indians were born and finally the make or break Ultimate Trivia final!