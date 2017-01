Searching for the final play-off contestant of the 2016-17 Do You Wahoo season, Graig Fravel, Matt Ballinger and Mike Picha. They get off running early with the Indians career steals leaders, then WHIP it good before checking out the career of Ray Fosse. Our line-up card is a modern one, the last of the year that will be after the 1980’s, then we look at the Alma Matters of some current Indians. The final five is all about power, because chicks dig the long ball.