The regular season is over and Do You Wahoo? continues into the first of three first round play-off games before the three winners face off in the championship game. Joining Brad, Cait and Joe for game one are Michael Picha from WTAM, Vince Guerrieri from Did the Tribe Win Last Night and Jeff Rich from the Lay of the Land podcast. With the difficulty level bumped up a notch, the trio worked through two lightning rounds looking at one old school and one new school stat before delving deep into the career of the OG Tito Francona, line-up cards from the 1960’s and 1970’s, the first fearsome foursome and a final five of famous front office feats and foibles. Who won? You’ll have to listen to find out.