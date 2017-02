It’s the last play-off game before the Do You Wahoo? championship and Brad Wojdyla switches sides to compete while Danny Cunningham joins Cait Boron and Joe Coblitz to run the show. Going against Brad are Kevin Gall of BurningRiverBaseball and Tom Blaha. Only one can advance to the final game and they will be tested on their knowledge of UZR, dingerz, the Duke of Earl and some of the earliest aspects of Cleveland Baseball.