It’s game two of the Do You Wahoo? play-offs and this time Brad, Caitlin & Joe are joined by Matt Bretz of Wahoo’s on First, Mike Melaragno of Burning River Baseball & softball tournament DJ Paul Duncan. The trio are quizzed on the Indians biggest earners and top hitters. There’s also a spelling bee and the final incarnation of Where in the World is Carlos, Santana? of the season. You don’t want to miss this action packed episode!