With team USA’s lopsided win over Puerto Rico, another World Baseball Classic is in the books and for the first time ever, there seems to be more positive commentary than negative. The games were generally competitive and entertaining (even if the final game was a blow out) with very few games being decided by the mercy rule. In fact, while three teams went 0-3, only China was never in a game as Chinese Taipei lost by a single run to the Netherlands and took Korea to extra innings in their final game while Canada put up a decent showing against Colombia, a team that took both the US and Dominican Republic into extras.

Considering the fact that players only had a few Spring games to prepare for the tournament, we saw some incredible performances on all sides of the ball. One of the biggest surprises of the tournament was team Israel, who went undefeated in the opening round, but lost in round two. Josh Zeid pitched in four games, saved two, won another and struck out ten without allowing a run in ten innings. It was his gutsy performance in relief during the very first game of the tournament that allowed Israel to overtake the favored Korea in extra innings on their way to that perfect first round record. Drew Smyly only pitched once, but may have had the best overall pitching performance as he struck out eight in 4.2 shut out innings against Felix Hernandez and Venezuela in the second round.

While many of the players for the lesser teams were unknown (with a big exception for Bruce Chen of team China), this tournament, this year’s WBC corrected one of the problems that has been seen as a negative in previous years; a lack of star power. This was the most stacked U.S. team ever and many of the top defensive plays came courtesy of Pool C as Manny Machado (of the Dominican Republic) and Adam Jones (USA) regularly made highlight reel plays on both sides of the ball. While there were still no Mike Trout or Clayton Kershaw, plenty of the top players in baseball were included this time including the already mentioned Hernandez and Machado as well as Miguel Cabrera, Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew Miller. While top level pitchers have always been the most hesitant to join the tournament due to injury risk, it’s possible the lack of injuries in this year’s run could convince them otherwise in the future.

I’ve been a fan of the World Baseball Classic since the inception and will continue to support the tournament in the future. However, there are a few things that could possibly be improved upon and all could be in the mix the next time around.

Playing For “Your” Country

If you actually wanted to run an international baseball tournament featuring only players born in a single country forming each roster and do so at a Major League level, you wouldn’t be able to have 16 teams. In fact, you may only have about eight (DR, PR, US, Japan, Netherlands, Cuba, Venezuela and Korea would be a start). In order to make things more interesting and more competitive, however, players are given the opportunity to play for a country that one of their grandparents once lived in or, in the case of Israel, based on religion. Team Italy was exciting this year, beating Mexico and pushing Venezuela to the limit twice, but many of their best players (like Drew Butera, Francisco Cervelli and Chris Colabello) should have been playing for team USA by all rights.

Team Israel had the same problem to an even more extreme level and it begins to beg the question of fairness when the teams they are competing against are actually made up of home grown talent. This is something these teams are aware of and there appears to be a concerted effort to fix this problem in the future. While it could initially lead to more weak teams in the early rounds, like South Africa in the initial tournament, at least they would be more legitimate. Ultimately, one goal of the WBC is to increase the interest in baseball worldwide and it will be interesting to see what team Israel’s success this year does for the sport in the Middle East over the next four years.

Let Cubans Play for Cuba

In a similar vein, Cuba actually has continually made things too hard for themselves by excluding players who “illegally” left the country for a better life in the US. While seeing Alfredo Despaigne play this year was a joy (he hit three home runs and batted .474 in six games), there’s no question that one of the best international teams could be so much better.

With improving relations between the two countries, maybe in four years we will see a Cuban team that features not only those who stayed home, but those who left like Jose Abreu, Yoenis Cespedes and Aroldis Chapman. While those names may not be on top of the league in four years, it would still be nice to see the next generation (like Yoan Moncada, Yasmany Tomas and Raisel Iglesias) who are already coming up in the US play for their home team in 2021.

When Do You Start an International Game?

This is a problem that may be impossible to fix. With the tournament opening in Asia, game regularly started either at 4 or 5 in the morning or very late at night in Eastern time in the US. While there were many exciting games, most in not only the US, but Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba and other American countries missed them completely. While the day games were easier for those in America to watch, day games in Korea and Japan started at 5:05 AM for those in Israel, meaning similar difficulty for those looking to watch their home team play. In bracket that featured the Netherlands, Israel and Cuba among the otherwise Asian (and Oceanic) teams, finding a reasonable start time would be nearly impossible.

While these games were essentially handled the best way possible given the qualifying teams, the games in North America were not. The games held in Jalisco, Mexico and San Diego and Los Angeles, California generally all started at 6:00 PM or later locally with each of the final three games starting at 6:00 PM Pacific. This equated to 9:00 PM in the East US and with many games reaching extra innings and exceeding four hours, it would be easy to lose interest. For these games, instead of waking up to the final innings of a game in Korea or Japan, Americans were forced to make the choice of sleep or continuing to watch a game that they might not care about all that much. During a time of year where nearly all games begin at 1:05 PM, there is no legitimate reason these games couldn’t have started at 4:05 PM locally, allowing at least this hemisphere to watch comfortably.

To be fair to all, the 6:00 PM start time in California is a 10:00 AM start in Japan, which isn’t terrible, but also wouldn’t be hurt tremendously if they started two hours earlier.

Overall, however, it was a great tournament and should do nothing but increase interest in the future. With more big name players getting involved, there could be even more who want to play the next time around. With more countries, like Israel and Colombia involved, it could build baseball programs locally that will ultimately help the sport. There was great baseball, emotional baseball and some ugly as well, but it was entertaining all the way and ultimately, that’s really what we’re trying to do here, isn’t it?