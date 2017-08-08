Because you all need another podcast to listen to, Joe Coblitz and Jeff Rich bring you an all new, Arizona centric, Indians based show. For the inaugural episode, they talk about the current state of the Cleveland Indians including the line-up and their chances of success in the division and beyond. In particular, there’s a focus on the West looking into some particularly unfortunate franchises.

Finally, in local news, they talk on some recent rumors of the Brewers moving their Spring Training home out of Maryvale. This is just the first of many weekly shows for Greetings from Goodyear which will be recorded every Monday and feature news from the desert including AZL, AFL, Spring Training and more.