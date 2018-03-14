Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Burning River Baseball
How Much Has The Arizona Air Helped Jason Kipnis This Spring?
Posted by on March 14, 2018

Jason Kipnis started spring training ablaze in 2018. Through 30 plate appearances, Kipnis has belted six homers and earned a .500/.517/1.250 slash line.

Most of Kipnis’ torrid start can be attributed to his changed off season regimen. According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Kipnis:

“…prepares sooner; he started throwing and hitting before Thanksgiving at Curtis Granderson’s indoor facility at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In the past, he held off on initiating his regimen until New Year’s.”

Mired in trad rumors most of the off season, Kipnis is slowly proving that the Indians made the right choice in not dealing him to another team.

Kipnis’ power surge has certainly been impressive. It begs this question, however: How much of his power is aided by the thin and (nearly) humidless air of Goodyear, Arizona?

The table below illustrates the simply delightful weather for both the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. With the exception of relative humidity, the climates are remarkably similar in March.