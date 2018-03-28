Below follows a timeline of the creation of the current 25 man roster for the Cleveland Indians (including the disabled list). Information includes date and method of acquisition, extensions that kept them with the team, MLB debut (if with Indians) and the date they took on their current role with the team (if applicable).

2006

6/9: Josh Tomlin signs after being taken in the 19th round of the 2006 amateur draft.

7/3: Danny Salazar signs as amateur international free agent.

2008

6/14: Lonnie Chisenhall signs after being taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2008 amateur draft.

7/2: Giovanny Urshela signs as amateur international free agent.

8/11: Roberto Perez signs after being taken in the 33rd round of the 2008 amateur draft.

8/26: Erik Gonzalez signs as amateur international free agent.

10/3: Michael Brantley named player to be named later in previous trade from Milwaukee that also brought Rob Bryson, Matt LaPorta and Zach Jackson to Cleveland for CC Sabathia.

2009

6/9: Jason Kipnis signs after being taken in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft.

7/29: Carlos Carrasco acquired in trade from Philadelphia along with Jason Knapp, Lou Marson and Jason Donald in exchange for Cliff Lee and Ben Francisco.

9/1: Carrasco and Brantley make MLB debuts.

2010

7/4: Brantley becomes starting outfielder.

7/27: Tomlin makes MLB debut.

7/31: Corey Kluber acquired in three team deal from San Diego with Jake Westbrook (CLE) and Nick Greenwood (SD) going to St. Louis and Ryan Ludwick (STL) going to San Diego.

8/20: Zach McAllister acquired from New York Yankees in exchange for Austin Kearns.

2011

6/15: Cody Allen signs after being taken in the 23rd round of the 2011 amateur draft.

6/27: Chisenhall makes MLB debut.

7/7: McAllister makes MLB debut.

7/22: Kipnis makes MLB debut and becomes starting second baseman.

8/15: Francisco Lindor (first round, 8th overall), Cody Anderson (14th round) and Ryan Merritt (16th round) sign after being taken in the 2011 amateur draft.

9/1: Kluber Makes MLB debut.

9/26: Jose Ramirez signs as amatuer international free agent.

2012

6/15: Tyler Naquin signs after being taken in the first round (15th overall) of the 2012 amateur draft.

6/20: Allen makes MLB debut.

8/2: Kluber joins starting rotation.

11/3: Yan Gomes acquired from Toronto along with Mike Aviles for Esmil Rogers.

12/11: Trevor Bauer acquired in three team deal from Arizona with Drew Stubbs (CIN), Bryan Shaw (AZ) and Matt Albers (AZ) with Shin-Soo Choo (CLE), Jason Donald (CLE) and cash (CLE) going to Cincinnati and Didi Gregorious (CIN), Lars Anderson (CLE) and Tony Sipp (CLE) going to Arizona.

2013

7/11: Salazar makes MLB debut, joins starting rotation on August 7th.

9/1: Ramirez makes MLB debut.

2014

2/10: Brantley signs 4 year, $25M extension with 2018 option.

3/30: Gomes signs 6 year, $23M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.

4/4: Kipnis signs 6 year, $52.5M extension with 2020 option.

5/20: Bauer joins starting rotation.

5/30: Cody Allen becomes primary closer.

6/17: Bradley Zimmer signs after being taken in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 amateur draft.

7/10: Perez makes MLB debut, becomes back-up catcher.

8/7: Mike Clevinger acquired in trade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Vinnie Pestano.

8/10: Carrasco joins starting rotation.

9/1: McAllister permanently moved to bullpen.

2015

4/5: Kluber signs 5 year, $38.5M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.

4/6: Carrasco signs 4 year, $22M extension with options for 2019 and 2020.

6/9: Urshela makes MLB debut.

6/14: Lindor makes MLB debut and becomes starting short stop.

6/21: Anderson makes MLB debut.

7/30: Chisenhall becomes starting right fielder.

8/15: Tomlin joins starting rotation.

12/18: Dan Otero purchased from Philadelphia.

2016

1/26: Tomlin signs 2 year, $5.5M extension with 2018 option.

4/5: Naquin makes MLB debut, becomes starting CF.

5/18: Clevinger makes MLB debut.

5/30: Merritt makes MLB debut.

7/9: Nick Goody selected off waivers from Kansas City Royals.

7/16: Gonzalez makes MLB debut.

7/27: Ramirez becomes starting 3B.

7/31: Andrew Miller acquired in trade from New York Yankees in exchange for Ben Heller, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield and J.P. Feyereisen, becomes primary set up man.

8/1: Brandon Guyer acquired in trade from Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Nathan Lukes and Jhonleider Salinas, becomes platoon OF.

12/20: Nick Goody acquired in trade from New York Yankees in exchange for Yoiber Marquina.

2017

1/5: Edwin Encarnacion signed to 3 year, $60M deal in free agency with 2020 option, becomes starting DH.

1/18: Guyer signs 2 year, $4.75M extension with 2019 option.

3/25: Ramirez signs 5 year, $26M extension with 2022 and 2023 options.



4/2: Perez signs 4 year, $9M extension with 2021 and 2022 options.

5/16: Zimmer makes MLB debut, becomes starting CF.

12/5: Otero signs 2 year, $2.5M extension with 2020 option.

12/21: Yonder Alonso signed to a 2 year, $16M deal in free agency with a 2020 option, becomes starting 1B.

2018

2/17: Rajai Davis signed to minor league deal with MLB invite as free agent.

2/25: Matt Belisle signed to minor league deal with MLB invite as free agent.