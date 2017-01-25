After losing him in free agency, the Indians may have found a replacement for Rajai Davis.

Made official today, the team signed veteran outfielder Austin Jackson to a minor league contract with an invite to Major League spring training. According to Jon Heyman, the contract carries a base figure of $1.5 million, as well as an additional $4 million in incentives.

Jackson is able to opt-out of his contract if he does not make the major league team by the end of the spring.

The 29-year old Jackson is coming off of a .254/.318/.343 season, his seventh in the majors. He only played in 54 games after tearing his meniscus in June.

The former Yankees top prospect currently stands as a career .272 hitter with 108 stolen bases, 182 doubles, and 49 triples. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2010.

Jackson will enter spring training and compete for a role in an already crowded outfield. With Brandon Guyer signing an extension on January 18th, Jackson is presently the seventh outfielder slated to attend spring training this season.

A low risk, high reward deal, the signing provides added depth in case of another Michael Brantley injury setback. In regards to the best case scenario, the Indians would receive a cheaper replacement for World Series hero Rajai Davis, who signed with the Oakland Athletics on January 3rd.

The Indians take the field in Goodyear, Arizona for their first game since game seven of the 2016 World Series on February 26th. The spring training contest against the Cincinnati Reds is expected to be the first action fans will see of Jackson in an Indians uniform.