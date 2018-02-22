Most Indians fans dislike Aaron Judge.

Perhaps it was him robbing Frankie Lindor of a homerun in game three of the 2017 ALDS, which in all likelihood, would have resulted in an Indians sweep in the series.

Maybe it’s him being New York’s favorite athlete?

If you look at Aaron Judge’s basic stats, he was the league’s most powerful offensive force. This is true whether you look at Fangraphs or Baseball Reference.

But, does being the most powerful offensive force also mean you are the most powerful generator of runs?

You would think that would have to be true. After all, what is the point of generating “offense” if you are not generating runs?

Then again, that is how we think of it for football. Generating yards doesn’t equate with generating points, and we do evaluate football players by their offense, aka yards. Or at least some do.

That is not how we think of it for basketball. Generating offense requires that the ball go through the hoop. We don’t generate offense by a successful pass that is subsequently turned over.

Hockey seems to be at a cross-roads. Are you generating offense if you are scoring goals, or simply taking shots toward the net? Some hockey fans will tell you that you generate offense if the goal light goes off. Others will tell you that you generate offense if you are getting scoring opportunities: if the goalie stops you, hats off to him, but you still generated offense.

In baseball, with 600+ opportunities to generate offense, it would seem that having a high OBP and high SLG would eventually work itself out so that generating offense also generates runs. Except it does not even itself out even after 600 opportunities. In the case of Aaron Judge specifically, he hit better with bases empty than men on base. This means he was not able to “leverage” his opportunities as effectively.

Baseball is unique in that the score is dependent on the number of players you have on base. You don’t find this in the other sports for the most part. The closest is basketball, with its three point line. But, that come with rider, where the points are proportionate to its difficulty.

So, it would seem, at the very least, if you are going to have an accounting for generating offense, you would at least split the performance based on whether you have the bases empty or not.

Let’s say we all agree on that. We have a stat ready-made for it called RE24 (run expectancy by the 24 base out states). Not only would this knock out a few runs from Aaron Judge, it would catapult Joey Votto above Judge. Just as Judge hit noticeably worse with men on base, therefore reducing the run-impact of his “offense”, Votto hit better with men on base, thereby increasing the run-impact of his offense. They both went to buy a suit, they both spent the same amount of money, but Votto came out looking sharper because Votto brought a coupon with him. It’s something REAL and tangible. Actual runs resulted.

When it comes to generating offense, I consider RE24 more valuable that WAR.

Do you?