Jose Ramirez stole 22 bases for the Indians in 2016.

However, the greatest steal occurred on Friday.

Ramirez is in the process of finalizing a four-year extension with the club. There are several different reports of the amount of money involved but the internet consensus is north of $30 million, and may crest $50 million if all options are exercised. While the extension won’t take effect until the 2018 season, it guarantees Ramirez a $26 million sum with two options worth $11 and $13 million and will give the Indians control of the infielder through the 2023 season.

The extension will keep Ramirez under club control through three arbitration-eligible years and one year of potential free agency.

The extension of Jose Ramirez is well deserved, as he was an afterthought for most people coming into the 2016 season. the third baseman was one of the key cogs of success for the American League champions. In 152 games he hit .312/.363/.462 with 46 doubles, 11 homers, 22 stolen bases, and a 44/62 BB/K ratio in 565 at-bats. That came out to 4.8 fWAR. He’s still just 24 years old making the prime years of his career still ahead of him.

Ramirez first came to notice when he hit .325/.351/.448 in the Arizona Rookie League in 2011. He followed up in 2012 with a .354/.403/.462 tear through 67 games in the Midwest League. While everyone was talking about Francisco Lindor, Dorssys Paulino, and Ronny Rodriguez when infield prospects were discussed, Ramirez slowly and quietly raised the ranks. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2009, Ramirez hit the ball well, showing a mature contact hitting approach, decent plate discipline, power to the gaps, and speed on the bases. Previously a shortstop, he moved over to second base in deference to Lindor in 2013 and thrived, posting an amazing .993 fielding percentage while demonstrating plenty of range and reasonable arm strength.

Ramirez split 2014 between Triple-A Columbus (.302/.360/.441) and Cleveland (.262/.300/.346). He improved the baserunning as hoped and swiped 10 out of 11 bases in 68 major league games, and he was showing some signs of improving his pop at the plate. As you know his 2015 season was a disappointment (.219/.291/.340), but he fully blossomed in 2016.



Ramirez has shown more power than anticipated, especially with the 46 doubles he hit in ’16. While he doesn’t draw a ton of walks he’s always made solid contact and as he matured physically and gained strength he can drive the ball more effectively. He’s an efficient base-stealer and a versatile defender who can handle third base, second base, and left field without hurting you.

Ramirez is still two or three years away from his theoretical prime seasons, but even if he doesn’t improve from this basis he’s still an excellent asset, very much a sleeper who woke up.