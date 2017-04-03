Let me paint a picture for you of what’s expected in the coming months. The sounds of Hammy will again echo through the radios across Cleveland with new, never-before-heard calls. Warmth will take the place of a brisk, cold air at The Corner until we need it again for October. The smell of dirt, grass and leather will mix with dollar-dogs and local brews for an aroma saved only for a Cleveland ballpark. Tribe fans will file in through welcoming gates, and like clockwork, have their breath stolen away again and again whenever they lay their eyes on that coveted diamond. Baseball is a thing of beauty in more ways than anyone can count, and it’s appreciated and loved because of this. We are in for a long season, in hopes to return again to the promise land of playoff baseball, and all of that has to start somewhere right? It all starts here. Right here. Right now. It’s Cleveland Indians Opening day baby!

Just 150 days ago our Cleveland Indians lost a battle to the Chicago Cubs for the title of world champion and ender of a great drought. Aside from the result, I have to admit, I am still and always will be so proud of how they played on that World Series stage. The boys of our summer gave every ounce of themselves to push the series as long as it could go, with Tito utilizing every option he had, and some he pulled out of thin air. They played for their fans, they plays for themselves, and they played for our city. Unfortunately, it still stings to hear the Rajai Davis’ homer and even more so, the final out. But I believe the pain that is still felt from that game will ignite something in the Tribe this year that can only be described as an insatiable hunger brought on by not getting enough. They pushed the bounds of expectations through the entire post season, they pushed the series to game seven, and they pushed game seven into extra innings, and that wasn’t enough. They’re not finished, but you better believe the motto that the Cavs ran with last season rings true next door at Progressive Field. All In.

Cleveland has been gifted by the baseball gods with a starting rotation that puts almost all others to complete shame. They’re led by Ace pitcher Corey Kluber, who finished 2016 with a third place nod for the Cy Young, after being the only one of the starting 5 left by the end of the post season. Second in line is another potential ace, Carlos Carrasco, with an arm the Indians must dream about in the off-season. Danny Salazar follows in third with the filthy ability to throw for double-digit strikeouts before the seventh inning stretch is even a thought. The tail end of the rotation is as lethal as the top, finishing with Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin to leave damage in their wake in ways that only works for them. Not all of them throw heat, and just the same not all of them poses consistent precision, but as a until across a series they manage to get the job done with the aid of the bats and the pen.

The one through nine at the plate is a mix of power, speed, cunning, and talent. Starting with the leadoff, Carlos Santana, you have the ability to get on base and create a situation to score. Behind him, there’s a combination that should make fans weak at the knees, with Francisco Lindor, the return of Michael Brantley, and a flip-flop of Jose Ramirez and clean up prospect Yandy Diaz. In the middle, to lay the land for the utmost advantage, is new acquisition Edwin Encarnacion, replacing the power that was held in the same spot by now Texas Rangers DH Mike Napoli. Rounding out the batting order is a hopeful Yan Gomes, who has looked good in spring training and as confident as ever, and a platoon situation between Tyler Naquin, Austin Jackson, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte. Even with Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall starting on the DL, this batting order will command the attention in any ballpark they step into and capitalize on any opportunity possible to get the runs in, especially the small-ball ones with runners in scoring in extra innings with the bench at the plate.

On the field there are gloves just aching to prove themselves once again. Lindor has already been placed into conversations of AL MVP and comparisons to The Captain to the extent of being better. There are cracks in the brick wall that could at times give way to a ball rolling through a shift, but more times than not will be able to stay standing firm. One glove in particular might surprise even the biggest of diehard fans, bench guy Michael Martinez. He isn’t going to hit .300 for the season, and he probably won’t end up a gold glove defender, BUT will he shoot the low expectations down into the dirt? You’re damn right he will.

Finally, the bullpen, a teams last defense and most important asset. Starting from the back and moving up there is closer Cody Allen, who can be shaken at times but hold his own with the best of the MLB’s closers. To support him with the best advantage to get a win/save is the filthy, nasty, flame-throwing masterpiece Andrew Miller and underdog Bryan Shaw. Don’t be surprised if Miller comes out of the gate struggling and it takes him the first month to figure it out, he will figure it out. Following the starters on Tito’s beck and call can be any name on the roster, depending on who will match best with the guys coming to the plate. Francona uses his middle relievers the way a painter decides a brush, with one goal in mind: get the job done. This can be done with Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Boone Logan and Shawn Armstrong from the start but I’ll promise those names will flip-flop with others as the year goes on.

There is a lot to be excited about, as we start our baseball season on the grounds of Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It’s game one of a season for comebacks, broken records and new history to be written. Cleveland comes off a year with little disappointment and higher hopes than I’ve seen in decades and it feels wonderful. This team has what it takes to make it back to the World Series, and the fans have the love and tenacity to hold on for the bad games and hold tighter for the best ones. As a city, we can do this, as a Tribe we will do this, and it all starts today.