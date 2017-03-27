Version 5.0 (here’s the original)

The Indians had a large list of players reassigned to minor league camp on Sunday and another official addition to the roster in Austin Jackson. Barring injuries (particularly considering Carlos Carrasco and Lonnie Chisenhall), the 25 man roster is nearly established..

Starting Rotation

Ace: Corey Kluber (1) – Set

SP2: Carlos Carrasco (2) – Set

SP3: Danny Salazar (3) – Set

SP4: Trevor Bauer (4) – Set

SP5: Josh Tomlin (5) – Set

Removed: Mike Clevinger (AAA)

Bullpen

Armstrong has been about as good as a pitcher can be this Spring, striking out nine in 9.1 IP without allowing a run and only four hits. Goody has nearly matched him by allowing one run, but also giving up just four hits with nine strike outs in nine innings. The likely winner of this position will be one of those two with the others heading to AAA where they will be the first up in case of emergency.

Given the Indians light schedule early in April and questions about Carrasco’s elbow, there is a chance his roster spot will be free (with Carrasco on the 10 Day DL. If that happens, it could open an eighth spot in the bullpen which could be given to Crockett, Armstrong or Goody.

Starting Line-Up

Giovanny Urshela (16) 3B:(16)

Yandy Diaz, Ramirez, Erik Gonzalez Other Options:, Ramirez,

Ramirez back to second is happening as Kipnis may miss an extended amount of time, but the Indians haven’t committed to his replacement yet. Urshela remains the best glove option while Diaz remains the best bat. Gonzalez is still better fitted for a utility role as neither aspect of his game reach the MLB starter level.

Francisco Lindor (17) – Set SS:(17) – Set

Michael Brantley (18) LF:(18)

Other Options: Almonte, Guyer, Jackson

Brantley is looking more and more like he will be ready for Opening Day. It’s only the set backs of previous seasons that keep me from marking his spot as set.

Tyler Naquin (19) CF:(19)

Abraham Almonte, Guyer, Jackson

Removed: Bradley Zimmer Other Options:, Guyer, Jackson

For this moment, it appears Naquin will be the starting center fielder with Jackson as the second bench outfielder and Almonte in AAA. Of course, if Chisenhall’s injury is more serious than expected we could see some major shifting around. Jackson and Almonte are both superior defensively to Naquin and possibly better offensively as well, so we’ll have to wait and see how long this sticks.

Lonnie Chisenhall (20) – Set RF:(20) – Set

Edwin Encarnacion (21) – Set DH:

Bench

Roberto Perez (22) – Set

C2:(22) – Set Brandon Guyer (23) – Set OF1:(23) – Set

The losers of the starting third baseman job will have a back up opportunity here, but Martinez is still the favorite. The Indians love his versatility and veteran presence and each of the other options still have minor league options. If they go with Urshela or Diaz at third, the other will likely begin the year in AAA where he can play every day, so the real competition is essentially Martinez and Gonzalez.

OF2: Austin Jackson (25)

Other Options: Anyone else listed on this page who doesn’t make it somewhere else.



Jackson had an out clause in his contract that allowed him to seek other employment if he didn’t make the Major League squad by March 26th and the Indians have decided to keep him around on the 25 man roster for the time being. While his spot is essentially guaranteed, what his role will be is yet to be determined. He has been running well this Spring and could return to be the great defender he has been in years past and a strong base running threat. He could start, platoon or remain a bench option depending on how the other situations work out.

Disabled List

Tim Cooney

Dylan Baker

Cody Anderson

Jason Kipnis