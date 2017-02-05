Pitchers and catchers don’t officially report until February 12th, but at this point we have a pretty good grasp of who will be in camp and even who will make up the majority of the 25 man roster. There are a few open positions and almost all competition will be internal as very few free agents received minor league deals with Major League invites from the Indians this year.

Every player who did get an invite, whether they are on the 40 man roster or not, is listed below somewhere and this list will be updated periodically to remove those players who have been cut or demoted.

Starting Rotation

Ace: Corey Kluber (1)

Other Options: Carrasco

2014 Cy Young winner and third place finisher in 2016, Kluber will be the Indians ace barring injury. Should he be unable to fulfill this position, Carrasco is the most likely to move up.

SP2: Carlos Carrasco (2)

Other Options: Danny Salazar

It’s hard to imagine the Indians going with a 1-2 punch different than Kluber-Carrasco, but if they need to for some reason, Salazar would likely be next in line.

SP3: Danny Salazar (3)

Other Options: Carrasco, Bauer

Salazar is the third member of the rotation who is guaranteed a spot in the rotation. The final two spots are likely set as well, but there are enough pitchers competing for them that they could potentially change.

SP4: Trevor Bauer (4)

Other Options: Salazar, Ryan Merritt, Tomlin

Bauer, being the fourth best pitcher on the Indians roster, should end up being the number four starter. One thing that could change around this projected starting five is if Merritt beats Tomlin for a spot in the rotation and pitches either third or fourth to break up the otherwise completely right handed rotation.

SP5: Josh Tomlin (5)

Other Options: Bauer, Merritt, Mike Clevinger, Cody Anderson, Adam Plutko, Shawn Morimando

The Indians have a lot of good options here, particularly Clevinger and Merritt, but there is reason to believe Anderson is due a bounce back season. Plutko and Morimando will likely begin the season in AAA and be ready should they be needed later in the season. Given Tomlin’s extremely team friendly contract, however, he will make the team if he is with the organization and this is the most likely spot. His extremely low guaranteed contract would also make him easy to cut mid-season should he struggle and one of the other options stand out.

Bullpen

Closer: Cody Allen (6)

Other Options: Miller

Arguably already the greatest closer in Indians history, Allen will close again in 2017 with Miller likely taking on a reduced version of the fireman role he held in the second half of 2016.

Super Lefty: Andrew Miller (7)

There is no other Miller anywhere in baseball and should he be needed in the closer spot or unavailable for some reason, things could be really bad.

Set-Up Man: Bryan Shaw (8)

Other Options: Otero, McAllister, Armstrong

While many still don’t trust Shaw, he remains the Indians third best reliever and will likely start the 2017 as the opposite to Miller, pitching in late, close innings that feature more right handed hitters than left handers. Should he falter and Otero pitch like he did in 2016, he could be the next man up.

LOOGY: Boone Logan (9)

Other Options: Kyle Crockett, Hoby Milner, Merritt, Morimando

Until the signing of Logan, this was one of the most highly contested positions going into Spring Training. Milner seemed an obvious choice as he would have to be offered back to the Phillies if he didn’t make the team, but now that seems inevitable. Crockett would also have been a solid choice, but now it appears he will begin the season in Columbus again. By signing a free agent the calibur of Logan to an MLB deal it confirms that the Indians will carry at least two left handers so they can match up early in games or in blow outs without wasting Miller.

Middle RP1: Dan Otero (10)

Other Options: Shaw, McAllister

After an outstanding 2016 season that saw Otero lead the team in bullpen WAR (although he didn’t pitch in many pivotal situations), Otero is a near sure bet to make the team again in 2017. He deserves an elevated role over the past season and could take some stress off the three overused pitchers at the top.

Middle RP2: Zach McAllister (11)

Other Options: Listed in next entry

The last two spots for the bullpen could be a free for all (or three spots if you include the LOOGY) and McAllister will begin Spring in pole position after 3.44 ERA and 9.2 K/9 in 2016. His 4.01 FIP (elevated by an increase in walk and home run rate) is a worry, however, and if the Indians feel they can do better he could be left off the roster.

Last Man In: Shawn Armstrong (12)

Other Options: Milner, Crockett, Merritt, Morimando, Otero, Bauer, Tomlin, Plutko, McAllister, Austin Adams, Anderson, Clevinger, Joseph Colon, Perci Garner, Nick Goody, Travis Banwart, Steve Delabar, Tyler Olson, Josh Martin, Carlos Frias

My personal pick for the final bullpen spot is Armstrong, who has done nothing but completely dominate all AAA and MLB hitters he has faced over the last two seasons, but this is completely up in the air. Should the Indians want a long man, they could go with Merritt (who is very deserving of a roster spot of some kind), Anderson or a player listed as starter should the rotation not work out as listed above. This is what the Indians did last season with Bauer and it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if they did it again, particularly considering how much trouble the team had with injuries in 2016.

Starting Line-Up

Catcher: Yan Gomes (13)

Other Options: Perez

Gomes is coming off one of the worst offensive seasons in Indians history, but as the incumbant starter and given his history, deserves to at least start the season as the Indians starter. Most likely, it will be closer to a 50/50 split in playing time with Perez rather than a full time gig. Since both are right handed, Francona may try to match up the catchers with particular starting pitchers although Gomes’ numbers vs left handers are significantly better than Perez’s, so a platoon could work.

1B: Edwin Encarnacion (14)

Other Options: Santana, Chris Colabello, Perez, Gomes

The Indians biggest off-season acquisition (and the biggest one they could possibly have made) will provide the team with a regular first baseman to replace Mike Napoli. Like at catcher, this could be a position split between two players with Santana taking up a decent amount of playing time while Encarnacion plays DH. Defensively, since Santana became a 1B in 2011 he has a -0.4 UZR/150 while Encarnacion has a -6.0, but looking at the last two seasons Encarnacion jumps to 4.1 while Santana has been worth a 5.0 UZR/150.

2B: Jason Kipnis (15)

Other Options: Ramirez, Erik Gonzalez

Kipnis, a two time All-Star and four win player each of the last two seasons has no real competition at second within the Indians system above Tyler Krieger in Advanced A. Should Kipnis get injured, there is no real MLB option although Ramirez could move over from third with Urshela or Diaz taking over the hot corner.

3B: Jose Ramirez (16)

Other Options: Urshela, Yandy Diaz, Gonzalez

Ramirez’s breakthrough 2016 season came as a surprise to many, but as one of the few players never to take a step back late in the season or in the play-offs, there is reason to believe he could continue at that level. He should still expect some regression in 2017, but will still be a quality starter and should hit near the top of the line-up. Urshela, who spent all of 2016 in AAA after being in the Majors for much of 2015 and Diaz, who is yet to make his MLB debut, would be the Indians other primary options if looking for a starter.

SS: Francisco Lindor (17)

Other Options: Ramirez, Gonzalez

Like Kipnis, Lindor is an All-Star and has no competition from within the team. The two players are also set at their positions defensively without the possibility of being moved around that some like Santana, Ramirez and Encarnacion. Should Lindor get injured, there is no real MLB option available although Gonzalez could fill in for a short period or Ramirez could move over as mentioned with Kipnis.

LF: Michael Brantley (18)

Other Options: Ramirez, Almonte, Chisenhall, Naquin, Guyer, Gonzalez, Bradley Zimmer, Austin Jackson

We’ll play the waiting game again with Brantley this year, hoping that he has finally recovered from his shoulder injury enough to play a decent amount in the upcoming season. If he doesn’t for whatever reason, the easiest solution would be to make Guyer and Chisenhall full time starters rather than platoon partners. Another option would be to move Ramirez back to left to start Diaz or Urshela at third, but given Ramirez’s defensive advantage at third over left, this would be surprising.

Finally, the late acquisition of Jackson could be an insurance policy for Brantley. If he can’t play out of Spring, Jackson could become the starting center fielder with Naquin, Almonte and Guyer splitting time in left.

CF: Abraham Almonte (19)

Other Options: Brantley, Ramirez, Chisenhall, Naquin, Guyer, Zimmer, Jackson

Easily the weakest and least settled of the Indians starting positions, there is no good answer for center field. Almonte is the best defender of the group, so he was my default, but it could easily end up being Naquin most of the time to take advantage of his bat against right handed pitching. Unfortunately, despite being a switch hitter, Almonte is also better against right handed pitching, so a platoon wouldn’t work perfectly. It’s possibly that the Indians could go with Almonte in center and Chisenhall in right against right handers and Chisenhall in center and Guyer in right against left handers if they want to avoid Naquin altogether. Jackson is another option as the right side of a platoon with Naquin.

RF: Lonnie Chisenhall (20)

Other Options: Ramirez, Almonte, Naquin, Guyer, Gonzalez, Zimmer, Jackson

Unless he moves to center, Chisenhall seems secured in his right field spot, at least against right handed pitching. If the Indians did a true platoon, it would feature him splitting time with Guyer.

DH: Carlos Santana (21)

Other Options: Encarnacion, Perez, Gomes, Brantley, Colabello

Just like last year, Santana looks to be the DH with the ability to play first when necessary. This assumes Brantley will be able to play in the field (his problems have been with hitting, not throwing, so this is reasonable). Should Perez and Gomes play more to their maximum ability than they did in 2016, you could see the 1B/DH/C become more of a rotation.

Bench

C2: Roberto Perez (22)

Other Options: Gomes, Francisco Mejia, Erik Kratz, Guillermo Quiroz, Adam Moore

Perez and Gomes will be the Indians two catchers with the only question being who plays more often. Mejia is on the 40 man roster and in MLB camp, but will likely begin the season in AA with his earliest MLB debut being mid-season 2018. Kratz and Quiroz are in camp to give the Indians enough catchers for Spring Training and will likely play in Columbus as emergency back-ups.

LHH OF: Tyler Naquin (23)

Other Options: Brantley, Chisenhall, Michael Martinez, Almonte, Zimmer, Greg Allen

It’s hard to imagine the Indians not breaking camp with both Naquin and five outfielders. The question marks surrounding Brantley necessitate another left handed outfielder and even if he does it poorly, Naquin can play all three positions. Considering that he was a rookie thrust into a starting role, there is reason to believe Naquin will improve greatly in 2017 and, if he doesn’t, Zimmer will be ready and waiting.

RHH OF: Brandon Guyer (24)

Other Options: Martinez, Daniel Robertson, Diaz, Gonzalez, Zimmer, Allen, Jackson, Wily Mo Pena

Guyer’s split stats in 2016 weren’t as extreme as they had been through the rest of his career, but he will likely still be used specifically against left handed pitching, at least to start the year. He can play in either corner (and a little in center), but considering Chisenhall’s struggles with South paws, it will most likely be mostly in right assuming Brantley is healthy.

Utility IF: Giovanny Urshela (25)

Other Options: Colabello, Martinez, Gonzalez, Diaz, Nellie Rodriguez, Ronny Rodriguez, Eric Stamets, Pena

This is easily the most difficult spot on the Indians 2017 roster to project, but even with Kipnis, Ramirez and Lindor projected to play every day, they will need someone who can occasional take over a middle infield spot. Between Santana, Encarnacion, Gomes, Brantley, Chisenhall and Perez the first base and DH spots are covered so it is unlikely to be Colabello or Aguilar.

An early guess of who it could be is Urshela, who would only be used at third, but would free Ramirez to cover the other positions when necessary and would likely yield the spot to Diaz later in the season. That being said, Aguilar is out of options and we all know how much Terry Francona loves Martinez, so the player who fills this spot could be decided by some other criteria than who gives the Indians the best chance to win.

Disabled List

Tim Cooney

The left handed starter was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals after missing all of 2016 with shoulder problems. He is expected to get a late start to the 2017 season for the same reason, but if he can get healthy and back to the pitcher who held a 2.74 ERA in AAA and a 3.16 mark in the Majors in 2015 he could be the steal of the off-season.

Dylan Baker

Baker was added to the Indians 40 man roster to avoid his selection in the Rule 5 draft, but is unlikely to contribute to the Major League team at all this year. After undergoing his third surgery since being drafted last fall, he will likely start the year on the DL. He has only made 46 starts in his minor league career and just one since 2015 when he had Tommy John surgery. The recovery from this particular surgery isn’t expected to take long, but he still has quite a lot of ground to recover before being considered at the Major League level.