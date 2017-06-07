Perez has been one of the most popular catchers in the AL for a few years now, but interestingly enough, he’s the only AL catcher to qualify for the batting title to this point of the season. Beyond playing time, however, there are plenty of more deserving catchers, particularly when looking at offensive performance.

The biggest problem with the voting system here is that the top catcher in both offensive and all around performance is Alex Avila, who is not on the ballot. He’s hitting .317/.432/.625, all three numbers leading all AL catchers. Of those on the ballot and more deserving than Perez, second place vote getter Wellington Castillo would be a solid choice, as he provides both offensive and defensive performance for the Orioles. Three through five, Brian McCann, Gary Sanchez and Yan Gomes are all deserving of consideration, but none are near Avila, who will likely be added first after fan voting is done.

It seems like Cabrera could be America’s starting All-Star firstbaseman forever, but if you have it in your heart to vote for someone else, choose the most deserving candidate, Yonder Alonso. The A’s have struggled this year, but Alonso has found an all new him. He leads all 1B in home runs and fWAR and is second in RBI. In fact, he has 11 more home runs than Cabrera, who really hasn’t played up to his norm.

Alonso is only about 40,000 votes behind, so he still has a great chance to get the fan vote. Third in the fan vote is Carlos Santana who has had an overall disappointing season and in no way deserves an All-Star selection. Logan Morrison and Justin Smoak, however, do and are both on the ballot.

Good job All-Star voters. Jose Altuve is the correct top selection with eight home runs, 11 steals, a .326/.393/.520 line and a long track record of success. If there’s an issue, it’s that he’s only up 200,000 votes. If someone is undervalued, it’s Oakland’s Jed Lowrie who isn’t in the top five, but don’t waste your vote. Stick with Altuve.

Again, great job All-Star voters. Sano doesn’t have the history of Altuve (it was really just one great season in his rookie run in 2015), but he is far and away leading all third basemen offensively this year. He leads all at the position in home runs, runs, RBI, average, OBP and slugging. Even down the line the voting works out as Jose Ramirez is second and has been the AL’s second best overall 3B between his great defense and above average offense and Manny Machado coming in third powered largely by his Gold Glove defense.

Alex Bregman coming in fifth is the only questionable player at all as he hasn’t really performed at an elite level in any facet. Joey Gallo of Texas probably deserves that fifth spot, but he isn’t on the ballot in favor of Adrian Beltre.

Lindor, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts make-up a really intense competition for AL’s top short stop right now with all three providing similar overall production, but different ways. Correa’s is almost all with the bat, Bogaerts is the most well rounded with much of his coming from baserunning as well as hitting and fielding while Lindor’s best aspect is the glove. All three should make the team and, if they do, it would be pretty fun to see an infield of Bogaerts at second, Lindor at short and Correa at third, a variation of Team Puerto Rico’s infield in the World Baseball Classic. Right now, Lindor has a solid lead over the field with Correa the only other real contender.

Didi Gregorious at third is extremely over rated given the great offensive seasons of Jean Segura (#5) with Seattle and Elvis Andrus of Texas.

Given how the All-Star game works, Trout deserves a selection for being the best player in baseball, but his injury is going to keep him out of the game. A fan selection would allow him to continue his streak of All-Star nods without costing another player a spot. As it goes, Judge isn’t far behind him offensively and stands to easily make the team with over one million votes already. No one is anywhere near Judge and Trout in votes (each player from three through seven is between 400,000 votes and 560,000).

The top defensive outfielder in the AL so far has been the #4 vote getter, Mookie Betts and he definitely deserves to be within the top three when you add in his offense. Astros’ outfielders Marwin Gonzalez (not on ballot) and George Springer (#7) deserve some love as do Brett Gardner (#9) and Avasail Garcia (#5).

Possibly for the first time ever, Indians players are overrated here, especially the injured Abraham Almonte and the just returned from the DL Lonnie Chisenhall, but there is also no way that Brantley is the third best outfielder in the AL. Once Trout is pulled, there should be room for Brantley, but Betts, Springer or Garcia should get that third starting spot.

As well as the voters have done at second and third base, DH is a mess. There’s only one reasonable option at DH and that man is Corey Dickerson of Tampa. Cruz has been decent, but Dickerson is not only pacing the AL DH’s in runs and average, but is actually outslugging Cruz. While these two are unquestionably #1 and #2, Dickerson is fourth in the voting behind the slumping Edwin Encarnacion and the not quite impressive Matt Holliday. With all the great position players out there, there should only be one DH on this team, but if it’s Cruz they’ll have to make room for Dickerson in the outfield, where he’s played part time.