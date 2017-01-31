The Russ Canzler of the 2016-2017 off-season, Richie Shaffer was traded from the Rays to the Mariners on November 18th, cut by the Mariners and claimed off waivers by the Phillies on December 14th, cut by the Phillies and claimed by the Reds on December 23rd and cut by the Reds only to be claimed by the Indians on January 26th.

In order to sign Shaffer, the Indians finally designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment, a move that has been overdue for at least a year and a few months. That Shaffer was an improvement over Aguilar was unquestionable. Not only is he a year younger, but he has considerably more Major League experience and success (.720 OPS in 51 games across two seasons compared to Aguilar’s .424 in 34 across three). Neither would have been able to break to break into the Indians starting line-up with Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana filling the 1B and DH spots, but with experience in both corner outfield spots, third base and first, Shaffer had a slight chance at the still contested final utility man spot.

Instead, on Monday, the Indians went into a completely different direction. Shaffer was DFA’d after just three full days on the roster so they could purchase Carlos Frias from the Dodgers. A right handed reliever, Frias made the jump from A ball in 2013 to the Majors in 2014 and unsurprisingly, struggled. He made two starts in his 15 appearances that year with a 6.12 ERA. The next season was better as he filled in as a part time starter, beginning 13 of his 17 appearances with a 4.06 ERA although his K rate dropped and his walk rate rose. After splitting time between AAA and the Majors in 2015, he would drop back down to AA in 2016 and pitch poorly in AAA. It isn’t surprising that the Dodgers were willing to sell him to Cleveland at this point and, considering their recent success with reclamation projects, it isn’t surprising that the Indians wanted him.

What is surprising is that they DFA’d Shaffer to do so. If Aguilar was good enough he was worth losing Josh Martin in the 2015 rule 5 draft (he’s since been returned) and Anthony Santander in the 2016 rule 5 draft (he will also probably be returned) and Shaffer is better than Aguilar, why was Shaffer worth losing for Frias? In addition, why is Austin Adams, he of the 9.82 ERA, 2.5 HR/9 and 3.2 BB/9 in 2016, still on the roster. The 30 year old, who is out of options and has no chance of making the 25 man roster in 2017, has survived so many roster moves they could make the next Final Destination movie about him.

Of course, when it comes down to it, these are the dregs of the 40 man roster. If any of Aguilar, Shaffer or Frias have any success in the Majors in 2017 it would be a huge surprise and there is an argument that Frias has the best chance among them. The Dodgers were still using him as a starter at least part time in AAA in 2016, where for the Indians he will almost certainly be turned into a reliever full time. This transition has helped the careers of uncountable pitchers over the ages and, if he sticks in AAA for awhile, he could be a potential late season addition.

Aguilar was out of options and had a 0% chance of making the team out of Spring, so he was going to be lost anyway and picking up Shaffer, who had a slightly greater chance of making the team as utility man was a good move. With Giovanny Urshela, Yandy Diaz and Erik Gonzalez, however, that position is already covered by players who can actually play defense well. Frias also makes sense, but now he sits as the 40th man on the roster (unless he’s 39 with Adams finally moving back to 40). This is a precarious position and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if, by the time the season opens in April, these last men added are the first released when another move needs to be made. The good news for them is, as Shaffer has already shown, there’s always another team looking to add a 40th man.