Cleveland -1

Rockies -8

Short and Sweet:



The Indians continue to struggle in interleague play as their record falls to 1-7 on the season. It’s the worst interleague record in the A.L. and 2nd-worst in the Majors ahead of only Philadelphia (0-5). The club is off to a 2-4 start in June as they went 14-10 in April to give Tribe 7 consecutive months with a .500-or-better record (including 2016 Postseason), but then went 13-14 in May to end streak.

The Indians are 15-18 (.455) over their last 33 games since May 1.

The Indians have gone 11-12 all-time against Colorado in Interleague play, going 9-3 at home, but just 2-9 at Coors Field. They have dropped 7 straight at Coors Field with last victory coming on June 16, 2002 – their longest active calendar drought at an MLB ballpark and it marks their third-longest such stretch, trailing only a 17-year gap between wins at Wrigley Field (6/23/1998 – 6/16/2015) and a 36-year gap between wins at RFK Stadium (9/20/1971 at Senators – 6/23/2007 at Nationals).

Tribe Top Three:



3. Austin Jackson added two hits on the afternoon

2. Andrew Miller. He, along with Nick Goody, were the only Tribe relievers to throw up gooseggs on the afternoon.

1.Jose Ramirez. He had a solo homerun to give the Tribe their only run on the afternoon.

Honorable Mention:



The coaching staff, just because it’s hilarious as somebody mentioned on Twitter. Tito did try hard, making eight different pitching changes to try and stop the bleeding.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians have a much needed off day tomorrow before starting a weekend series at home against the Chicago White Sox.